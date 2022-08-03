Michael Fulmer's Twin debut was fun, but Tigers' futility against fastball flabbergasting

Read on www.detroitnews.com
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Detroit Tigers pound Tampa Bay Rays, 9-1, on Lou Whitaker's night: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (42-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-49) When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday. (Lou Whitaker's No. 1 will be retired in a pregame ceremony.) Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Reds win in 10th, take series from Brewers
Aristides Aquino’s infield single in the top of the 10th inning scored the go-ahead run for the Cincinnati Reds, who
Yardbarker
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
Yardbarker
Tigers Legend Miguel Cabrera Mulling Future Over Amid Knee Pain
Miguel Cabrera's career could end sooner than he initially planned. The Detroit Tigers legend previously stated that he wanted to play through the end of the 2023 season. But the 39-year-old has been battling right knee pain for weeks, which could make him reconsider his plans beyond this season. "I...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase kept on Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was chosen as Detroit's catcher for Bryan Garcia. Per Baseball Savant on 140 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.6% barrel rate and...
Yardbarker
Tigers explode late, put away Rays
Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday. Harold Castro had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Javier Baez knocked in a pair of runs. Hill (2-3)...
Yardbarker
Tigers Roar Late, Blow Out Rays 9-1 in Weird Loss
DETROIT, Mich. — Shane McClanahan was back to dealing, even if it was off a different script. The Tampa Bay ace mowed through the Detroit Tigers inning after inning. So it makes no sense at all to know that the Rays lost 9-1 to the Tigers on Saturday night at Comerica Park in Detroit.
FOX Sports
Tigers beat McClanahan, Rays 9-1 on Lou Whitaker Night
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night. Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day,...
FOX Sports
Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes sitting for Tigers Sunday afternoon
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Reyes is being replaced in left field by Akil Baddoo versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 170 plate appearances this season, Reyes has a .270 batting average with a .662...
Lou Whitaker's No. 1 etched into Tigers history: 'One of the greatest moments in my life'
When Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has a chance to teach a baseball history lesson, he takes it. And so, Friday afternoon, he sat in the clubhouse with his pitchers — Tyler Alexander, Jason Foley, Tarik Skubal and Will Vest — talking about the weekend's upcoming ceremony. He...
Yardbarker
Gordon's 10th inning sprint leads Twins to win Mahle's debut
Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored on a 10th-inning grounder as the Minnesota Twins won in Tyler Mahle's debut, scoring a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. The big story coming into the evening was the debut of Mahle, who was acquired for three...
numberfire.com
Miguel Cabrera sitting for Detroit Sunday afternoon
Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera is being replaced at designated hitter by Harold Castro versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 360 plate appearances this season, Cabrera has a .267 batting average with a .648...
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
