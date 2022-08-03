Michael Fulmer's Twin debut was fun, but Tigers' futility against fastball flabbergasting

The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO