Arizona State

Border Patrol offering $10K hiring bonus to new agents amid low morale, migrant crisis

By Adam Shaw
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Mark Curtis
4d ago

Hire more so they can push the ILLEGAL immigrants through faster. Biden is a disgrace to America and its going to take decades to fix this.

Roger Womack
4d ago

They need to have an administration that has their backs not ready to fire them for any little thing !

Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

