Monona County Sheriff identifies pilot killed in crash

Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
Texas man charged with attempted murder after assault in Storm Lake hotel
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A man from Texas has been charged with attempted murder after a fight in a Storm Lake hotel early Friday morning. Storm Lake Police say that on August 5th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 AM, they were called to the Budget Inn regarding a fight in progress.
SCCSD Board member resigns
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City School Board member is resigning her seat. Board President Dan Greenwell confirmed to Siouxland News Dr. Juli Albert has left the board "effective immediately" adding that the Board wishes her well and thanks her for her service. The Board will discuss options...
South Sioux City Barbershop gives back to students with free haircuts and backpacks
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A barber shop in South Sioux City along with several other local businesses is trying to help families get ready for the new school year with new backpacks and a free haircut. Sunday was the 2nd annual back-to-school drive at Aaron's Barber Shop in...
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
