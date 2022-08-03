Nashville rejects 2024 GOP convention bid, clearing way for Milwaukee



Nashville w ill likely not be the host of the 2024 Republican National Convention after the city council voted against approving a draft agreement for hosting the event.

The rejection by the Nashville Metro Council clears the way for Milwaukee , recommended by the Republican National Committee's site selection panel last month, to host the convention in two years.

On the resolution, 22 members voted against the draft agreement, 10 members voted in favor, and the remaining three council members abstained.

Milwaukee, which was scheduled to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention before the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans, approved its draft agreement in June and is the only remaining candidate to host the convention.

The GOP is expected to hear a presentation from Milwaukee on Thursday followed by a vote on the host city for the 2024 convention on Friday, during the party's summer meeting.