Read on www.soompi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
A New Yorker Lasted Just 5 Months Living In Florida & He's Getting Roasted On His TikTok
Florida has become extremely saturated with people from New York, however one TikTok creator is actually moving back to The Big Apple because he can't stand it. It's barely been five months and he's ready to leave the Sunshine State as he misses his staple NY favorites, like, as he says, "good pizza".
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
freightwaves.com
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees
The company was founded in San Francisco in 2000.
CNBC
This 31-year-old brings in $300K with his vending machine business — here's how
Marcus Gram, 31, saved up $10,000 to start his vending machine business in 2018. His company, Joyner Vending, now has 21 vending machines spread across Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC and Detroit - and it brought in over $300K in revenue in 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
AMC Theatres to Roll Out Nationwide Popcorn Delivery by End of Year
There's a bit of conventional wisdom, which holds movie theaters don't actually make money on the tickets you buy, but on the overpriced concessions you get to eat while you watch. That being the case, AMC Theatres has apparently decided that making the concession stand virtual is a good idea. In an earnings call yesterday, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said that the company is partnering with Uber Eats and rolling out a plan to get popcorn and other concession items into living rooms and home theaters by the end of the year.
Comments / 0