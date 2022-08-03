ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
ComicBook

AMC Theatres to Roll Out Nationwide Popcorn Delivery by End of Year

There's a bit of conventional wisdom, which holds movie theaters don't actually make money on the tickets you buy, but on the overpriced concessions you get to eat while you watch. That being the case, AMC Theatres has apparently decided that making the concession stand virtual is a good idea. In an earnings call yesterday, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said that the company is partnering with Uber Eats and rolling out a plan to get popcorn and other concession items into living rooms and home theaters by the end of the year.
MOVIES

