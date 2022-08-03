ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
Brownfield, TX
towntalkradio.com

Garage Sale List for Aug. 3 – 6, 2022

Check out these Garage Sales happening this weekend. A LOT is Being SOLD!!. 1008 S Lons: Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday – 8 am -5 pm. 2008 North 6th, Brownfield: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at 9:00 am. 514 Eden St: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at...
BROWNFIELD, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?

Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39 a.m.,” police said. Other details were […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months. “I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said. Now, she faces the challenge of sending...
SLATON, TX
fox34.com

‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in East Lubbock on Aug 7. One person was left with serious injuries after being shot, according to police. The person was transported to UMC to treat their injuries. The shooting occurred near E 42nd Street and...
LUBBOCK, TX

