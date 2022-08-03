Read on www.towntalkradio.com
Lower rates not enough to save Lubbock homeowners from bigger tax bill
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will hold a public hearing on the property tax rate at 5:30 p.m. on September 6, in Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K. Most Lubbock homeowners will pay higher property taxes in the coming year if the proposed city tax rate gets final approval. The rate itself will be […]
Valero on 82nd and University Ave. demolished, Murphy to be built
LUBBOCK, Texas — Demolition of the Valero gas station at 82nd Street and University Avenue started Monday. EverythingLubbock.com acquired permit details about the location stating that the demolition permit was granted in May for the structure that had occupied the property. One of the permits indicated a Murphy location to be built. A variance was […]
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Garage Sale List for Aug. 3 – 6, 2022
Check out these Garage Sales happening this weekend. A LOT is Being SOLD!!. 1008 S Lons: Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday – 8 am -5 pm. 2008 North 6th, Brownfield: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at 9:00 am. 514 Eden St: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at...
New Lubbock Attractions Bring an Artsy Flair to the Ranching Town
If you think you know Lubbock, you clearly haven’t been in a while. Gone are the days when Texas Tech was the town’s main draw. Now, you’ll find a city brimming with fine dining, artistic flair, and Panhandle revelry. Opened in January 2021, the eye-catching architecture and...
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39 a.m.,” police said. Other details were […]
Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months. “I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said. Now, she faces the challenge of sending...
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warns community of latest phone scam
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received reports from members of the community who stated that callers contact them claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual (s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest,...
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in East Lubbock on Aug 7. One person was left with serious injuries after being shot, according to police. The person was transported to UMC to treat their injuries. The shooting occurred near E 42nd Street and...
Schlotzsky’s owner asking for public’s help after Lubbock restaurant set on fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – Schlotzky’s, a local staple of 45 years, was recently the target of a series of crimes. The restaurant was previously broken into on July 15 and July 17, with broken glass and paychecks stolen according to owner, Chris Lonngren. “It’s upsetting, you know, you kind of work through it. It is a […]
Lubbock TAG Center arrests 4 following execution of narcotics search warrant
All four of the males were positively identified as confirmed gang members.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Missing child last seen July 15 in Lubbock, police search
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl they say was last seen in Lubbock on July 15. According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Summer Colvin has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’4 and weighs 140 pounds. LPD urged anyone with information on her location to call the […]
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
