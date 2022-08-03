ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth

By Tony Hart
B105
B105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
B105

Bike Duluth Festival Rides Into Spirit Mountain This Weekend

There's a lot going on across the Northland this weekend. The Tall Ships have arrived in Two Harbors, the Head of The Lakes Fair in Superior continues, West Duluth hosts Spirit Valley Days, there's the Bloody Bash On The Hill and the list goes on. For biking and outdoor enthusiasts,...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
B105

Minnesota State Fair Adds New Cheese Curd Tacos to 2022 Food Lineup

Until now, I wasn't planning on going to the Minnesota State Fair this year, but this new food added to the 2022 food roster has me rethinking that decision. The Minnesota State Fair announced two new food vendors being added for the 2022 edition of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, one is Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips, and the other is Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction

Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
DULUTH, MN
B105

MNDOT Uses Minnesota Fair Season An Opportunity For Outreach

Summer and the living is easy. And as the season turns the corner into its second half comes the annual rite of passage: fair season. This is especially true in the Northland. From the State Fair to the smaller county and community fairs, attendees pack the grounds - looking for fun stuff to do, good stuff to eat, and chances to see and learn something new. It's those last two points that are especially important to businesses and agencies, as they use fair season as an excellent chance for outreach.
CHISHOLM, MN
B105

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Ale#Distillery#Sugar#Vegan#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#New Brews Drinks#The Minnesota State Fair#Bent Paddle Brewing#Andy S Grille#Giggles Campfire Grill
B105

New Storefront Opens In Downtown Duluth

Another business is calling downtown Duluth home. The spot is called The Culture: Pop-Up Co Lab and it's unlike any other store in the area. There have been some awesome additions to the downtown Duluth area recently. Earlier this year, a new restaurant opened in the old Toasty's location. The spot, called Loaf and Ladle, offers classics like soup and sandwiches.
DULUTH, MN
B105

WATCH: Paving At Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange Project Starts

It looks slow, but it's definitely part of the fast progress being made at the Twin Ports Interchange project. Earlier this week, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video of the start of the paving process on the lanes that will eventually become the northbound side of I-35 within that project area. Surface pavement means that the work crews are done with the below-surface prep in that area.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August

One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B105

WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard

We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
DULUTH, MN
B105

See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue

It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy