Dallas City Council committee passes resolution to limit impact of Texas abortion law

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Eleven Missouri counties and eight towns are being asked to approve a state scenic byway designation through their communities. Mo-DOT right of way director Brenda Harris says the Scenic Missouri Group is proposing the “Ozark Run” project, a proposed scenic byway that will run from St. Louis County to just north of Branson along several different routes in Missouri. Harris says it consists of 375 miles, however there will be some smaller towns that because of zoning won’t be included in that entire length. Ozark Run would run along Missouri Routes 19, 21, 106, and 185, plus U-S Routes 63 and 160. Local governments will be hosting public hearings on the scenic byway August 18th through mid-September.

2 DAYS AGO