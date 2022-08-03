Dallas City Council committee passes resolution to limit impact of Texas abortion law

Read on www.kmaland.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
kmaland.com
New Tool Emerges in Helping IA Communities Map Out Wind, Solar
(KMAland) -- Iowa is seen as a leader in renewable energy for sources like wind power, but tension is building in how to site such projects. The rapid growth of wind and solar has led to policy debates at the state level on whether to add regulations, as some landowners and farm groups fight certain plans.
kmaland.com
Report: IA Needs to Bolster Water-Quality Monitoring
(KMAland) -- If Iowa wants to ensure its Nutrient Reduction Strategy is working to curb farm runoff, a new report from an environmental group says it needs to do a better job of monitoring water quality around the state. The Iowa Environmental Council noted that since 2013, Iowa has committed...
kmaland.com
Nursing Home Staffing Shortage Creating Backlogs for Hospitals
(KMAland) -- A new Economic Policy Institute report links staffing shortages in residential long-term care facilities in Nebraska and across the nation to low pay and poor working conditions. The median pay for caregivers, at just over $15 an hour, is significantly below the national median of $20 an hour.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 5th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Eleven Missouri counties and eight towns are being asked to approve a state scenic byway designation through their communities. Mo-DOT right of way director Brenda Harris says the Scenic Missouri Group is proposing the “Ozark Run” project, a proposed scenic byway that will run from St. Louis County to just north of Branson along several different routes in Missouri. Harris says it consists of 375 miles, however there will be some smaller towns that because of zoning won’t be included in that entire length. Ozark Run would run along Missouri Routes 19, 21, 106, and 185, plus U-S Routes 63 and 160. Local governments will be hosting public hearings on the scenic byway August 18th through mid-September.
kmaland.com
Iowa shoppers to save $5M in annual tax holiday
(Des Moines) -- Back-to-school shoppers will get a bit of a break when the annual tax free weekend starts Friday. Iowa Department of Revenue spokesman, John Fuller says, “It starts Friday at 12:01 a-m and goes through Friday and Saturday.”. Fuller says you can purchase clothing and shoes tax-free.
kmaland.com
Naig lauds Southwest Iowa water quality project
(Des Moines) -- State agriculture officials have announced the next phase of funding to improve water quality in Southwest Iowa. Earlier this week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the next three-year phase with a grant award of over $479,000 to the Southwest Iowa Water Quality Project in Page and Taylor Counties. The program involves the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship partnering with farmers, landowners, and the Taylor and Page County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to expand and accelerate the adoption and deployment of practices to improve water quality. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Naig says Page and Taylor Counties provide a prime landscape for the project.
kmaland.com
Northwest Missouri man killed, another injured in Minnesota crash
(Willmar, MN) -- An Andrew County man was killed, and a Nodaway County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin M Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri was northbound on County Road 7 in Kandiyohi County west of Willmar shortly before 5:55 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 40 with an eastbound 2019 Volvo Semi driven by 57-year-old Ralph John Enderle of Raymond, Minnesota.
kmaland.com
Dermody, Frost, Schumacher, Spieker among IBCA First Team All-State selections
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-State baseball selections for the 2022 season. Ian Gill (Bishop Heelan), Aidan Martin (Abraham Lincoln), JC Dermody (Lewis Central), Bryce Click (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Aidan Sieperda (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Lane Spieker (CAM) and Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr) were First Team choices in their respective classes, and Gill was selected to the All-State Super Team.
