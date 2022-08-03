Mosquitos collected in Fruita area test positive for West Nile Virus

Read on www.nbc11news.com
Related
nbc11news.com
West Nile Virus cases rising in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A second case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been confirmed by the Delta County Health Department for 2022. The woman is in her 40′s. Many people infected with WNV have no symptoms. When present, symptoms replicate flu or flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness and even death can occur. WNV can infect people of all ages, but causes higher risk for people over the age of 50.
nbc11news.com
Novavax vaccine now available in Mesa County
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has received the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and is ready to administer to the community. This vaccine is for residents that have not been previously vaccinated for COVID-19. This vaccine is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. This may be preferrable for people...
nbc11news.com
Rifle Gap Reservoir boat ramp closing due to low water levels
RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - Low waters continue to impact the state’s northwest region and affect the reservoir at Rifle Gap State Park as drought conditions in the Southwest continue to worsen. Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced earlier this week that the Rifle Gap reservoir will be closing due to...
nbc11news.com
Colorado grant program funds eight shooting range projects
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded money to eight different shooting ranges across Colorado. The Shooting Range Development Program (SRDG) will provide funds to develop new shooting ranges and to help upgrade existing ranges. SRDG is one of the largest shooting range programs in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
Free breakfast for all at five Mesa County schools
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students at Chipeta, Clifton, Dos Rios, Nisley, and Rocky Mountain Elementary School are able to eat breakfast at school free of charge regardless of a child’s free/reduced meal status. During the pandemic, many schools offered free breakfast and lunch programming. Although many of those...
nbc11news.com
Friday turns cooler with a chance for a few showers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There’s some shifting going on in our forecast heading into the weekend. One of the challenges we face in Colorado is high pressure and low pressure systems coming off of the Pacific Ocean. They can’t be measured with our weather balloon network, so intensity estimates offshore become measurements when they move inland, and it can influence other features around us even if it doesn’t affect us directly.
nbc11news.com
Mesa County community mourns well-known advocate struck and killed while bike riding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner has confirmed Doug Sortor, age 67, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. We first told you about the incident Wednesday, August 3, when a car slammed into his bike around 7 p.m. on 7th Street and Mesa Avenue.
KJCT8
Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
nbc11news.com
Haitian national indicted for firearms trafficking
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Haitian national Penial Olibris, age 32, was indicted on charges of smuggling firearms out of the United States. Between April 8, 2019, and July 5, 2019, the defendant allegedly sent a semi-automatic...
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Fire Department deployed to Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On August 4, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed with Brush 6 to Texas, near Uvalde. The team deployed for a preparedness assignment and could be gone for up to two weeks. Preparedness assignments are given when there are no active fires...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters arraigned on 10 felony, misdemeanor charges in case alleging election equipment breach
The day after a $255,000 recount for Secretary of State confirmed her primary loss, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was formally arraigned on 10 felony and misdemeanor charges over alleged tampering with elections equipment more than a year ago. Peters, represented by attorney Harvey Steinberg, pleaded not guilty...
nbc11news.com
Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
westernslopenow.com
Greyhound bus refuses passenger with heart pump device
For some people taking the bus is easier than flying, and it’s a whole lot cheaper. But, what happens when that bus doesn’t show up? Some travelers going from Grand Junction to Denver found out the hard way on Thursday morning after being directed to the wrong stop, and for one man missing the bus could mean life or death.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...
Comments / 0