ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mosquitos collected in Fruita area test positive for West Nile Virus

By Kacie Sinton
nbc11news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbc11news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

West Nile Virus cases rising in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A second case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been confirmed by the Delta County Health Department for 2022. The woman is in her 40′s. Many people infected with WNV have no symptoms. When present, symptoms replicate flu or flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness and even death can occur. WNV can infect people of all ages, but causes higher risk for people over the age of 50.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Novavax vaccine now available in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has received the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and is ready to administer to the community. This vaccine is for residents that have not been previously vaccinated for COVID-19. This vaccine is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. This may be preferrable for people...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Rifle Gap Reservoir boat ramp closing due to low water levels

RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - Low waters continue to impact the state’s northwest region and affect the reservoir at Rifle Gap State Park as drought conditions in the Southwest continue to worsen. Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced earlier this week that the Rifle Gap reservoir will be closing due to...
RIFLE, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado grant program funds eight shooting range projects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded money to eight different shooting ranges across Colorado. The Shooting Range Development Program (SRDG) will provide funds to develop new shooting ranges and to help upgrade existing ranges. SRDG is one of the largest shooting range programs in the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#West Nile Virus#Organ Transplants#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Mesa County Public Health#Epa
nbc11news.com

Free breakfast for all at five Mesa County schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students at Chipeta, Clifton, Dos Rios, Nisley, and Rocky Mountain Elementary School are able to eat breakfast at school free of charge regardless of a child’s free/reduced meal status. During the pandemic, many schools offered free breakfast and lunch programming. Although many of those...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Friday turns cooler with a chance for a few showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There’s some shifting going on in our forecast heading into the weekend. One of the challenges we face in Colorado is high pressure and low pressure systems coming off of the Pacific Ocean. They can’t be measured with our weather balloon network, so intensity estimates offshore become measurements when they move inland, and it can influence other features around us even if it doesn’t affect us directly.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Haitian national indicted for firearms trafficking

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Haitian national Penial Olibris, age 32, was indicted on charges of smuggling firearms out of the United States. Between April 8, 2019, and July 5, 2019, the defendant allegedly sent a semi-automatic...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Fire Department deployed to Texas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On August 4, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed with Brush 6 to Texas, near Uvalde. The team deployed for a preparedness assignment and could be gone for up to two weeks. Preparedness assignments are given when there are no active fires...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
westernslopenow.com

Greyhound bus refuses passenger with heart pump device

For some people taking the bus is easier than flying, and it’s a whole lot cheaper. But, what happens when that bus doesn’t show up? Some travelers going from Grand Junction to Denver found out the hard way on Thursday morning after being directed to the wrong stop, and for one man missing the bus could mean life or death.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1

Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy