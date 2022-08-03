Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU

Read on nbc16.com
KGW
Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns
SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
ijpr.org
Oregon’s meth problem: More money than leadership
Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Read the first story, about the way meth has changed to be more toxic to users.
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Channel 6000
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
KING-5
Seattle brewery joins lawsuit against the state of Oregon regarding beer distribution
Under Oregon law, out-of-state breweries must go through third-party distributors. Some Washington breweries are taking the regulation to court.
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map, will make revisions
The state map that showed residents the risk of their property being impacted by wildfires was removed and will be revised, according to the Oregon State Forester.
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map after public outcry
SALEM, Ore. — After getting feedback from thousands of Oregonians, state officials have withdrawn a map that identified the approximate wildfire risk for every corner of Oregon. The process sprang from a law passed in 2021, intended to address the impacts of wildfires in Oregon. Part of that law...
Oregon’s wildfire risk map emerges as new climate flashpoint
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
Opinion: Oregonians deserve an honest accounting of corrections chief’s tenure
Singh is executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. As Oregon Department of Corrections chief Colette Peters makes the jump to the federal Bureau of Prisons as its new director, it’s worth considering the legacy she leaves behind. It’s not what she and others would have people believe. Whether it be health and safety issues for incarcerated people, physical and sexual abuse in prisons, corruption in the system or turnover in leadership, problems in Oregon almost mirror those seen nationally. These concerns have been identified by Oregon Department of Corrections employees, contractors, volunteers, people in custody, family members, advocates, journalists and those suing the system.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon state forester rescinds new wildfire risk map in response to public, political outcry
On Thursday afternoon, just five weeks after publishing a wildfire risk map, the state Forestry Department axed it. That move follows a chorus of complaints from Republican state lawmakers and residents in southern and eastern Oregon who said the roll out of the map was clumsily handled and led to people losing their property insurance or having premiums doubled. They said the Oregon Department of Forestry was ill-equipped to handle the impacts of the map in the middle of fire season.
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Readers respond: Racism, not rural Oregon, is issue
Recently, gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson responded to a report that supporters attending one of her campaign events were wearing T-shirts showing a Confederate flag.(“Oregon governor candidates debate in first clash among Betsy Johnson, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek,” (July 29). The Confederate flag is an affront to all...
KATU.com
Combating Hate in Oregon
Hate crimes and bias incidents are on the rise, both in Oregon and nationally. Randall Blazak, a hate crime expert and sociology professor at University of Oregon, joined us to share what's causing the rise in hate and what we can do to reduce the violence. In 2019, the Oregon...
Meat prices in Oregon could go down with new state law
OREGON, USA — An Oregon law took effect this week that is aimed at reducing the cost of beef by allowing the state to conduct United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections. The law was passed last year, but the state just started accepting applications for inspecting processing centers...
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
opb.org
Why three Washington breweries are suing Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. Three Washington-based breweries filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon late last month. They are challenging Oregon restrictions on shipping beer directly to consumers from out of state. Breweries outside of Oregon wanting to sell their beer in the state also need to obtain a wholesaler’s permit, which adds additional costs to those businesses. Ezra Johnson-Greenough is the founder of The New School Beer. He joins us to share details of the lawsuit and what it could mean for the future of the industry if it’s successful.
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | What the psilocybin people think about all the 'opt-out' votes across Oregon
Oregon made headlines across the country when voters approved mushroom therapy, guided therapy using psilocybin from mushrooms, a psychedelic drug. The program has not even begun, but alreadly local jurisdictions are making moves to opt out of the law. Jackson County Commissioners put an ordinance banning the therapy in unincorporated...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
