ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbc16.com

Comments / 1

Related
KGW

Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns

SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon’s meth problem: More money than leadership

Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Read the first story, about the way meth has changed to be more toxic to users.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Coquille, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Wasco, OR
City
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
Education
Channel 6000

A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map after public outcry

SALEM, Ore. — After getting feedback from thousands of Oregonians, state officials have withdrawn a map that identified the approximate wildfire risk for every corner of Oregon. The process sprang from a law passed in 2021, intended to address the impacts of wildfires in Oregon. Part of that law...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State University#University Of Oregon#Willamette University#In State Tuition#Western Oregon#College#American#Osu
The Oregonian

Opinion: Oregonians deserve an honest accounting of corrections chief’s tenure

Singh is executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. As Oregon Department of Corrections chief Colette Peters makes the jump to the federal Bureau of Prisons as its new director, it’s worth considering the legacy she leaves behind. It’s not what she and others would have people believe. Whether it be health and safety issues for incarcerated people, physical and sexual abuse in prisons, corruption in the system or turnover in leadership, problems in Oregon almost mirror those seen nationally. These concerns have been identified by Oregon Department of Corrections employees, contractors, volunteers, people in custody, family members, advocates, journalists and those suing the system.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon state forester rescinds new wildfire risk map in response to public, political outcry

On Thursday afternoon, just five weeks after publishing a wildfire risk map, the state Forestry Department axed it. That move follows a chorus of complaints from Republican state lawmakers and residents in southern and eastern Oregon who said the roll out of the map was clumsily handled and led to people losing their property insurance or having premiums doubled. They said the Oregon Department of Forestry was ill-equipped to handle the impacts of the map in the middle of fire season.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Racism, not rural Oregon, is issue

Recently, gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson responded to a report that supporters attending one of her campaign events were wearing T-shirts showing a Confederate flag.(“Oregon governor candidates debate in first clash among Betsy Johnson, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek,” (July 29). The Confederate flag is an affront to all...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Combating Hate in Oregon

Hate crimes and bias incidents are on the rise, both in Oregon and nationally. Randall Blazak, a hate crime expert and sociology professor at University of Oregon, joined us to share what's causing the rise in hate and what we can do to reduce the violence. In 2019, the Oregon...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Meat prices in Oregon could go down with new state law

OREGON, USA — An Oregon law took effect this week that is aimed at reducing the cost of beef by allowing the state to conduct United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections. The law was passed last year, but the state just started accepting applications for inspecting processing centers...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
BROOKINGS, OR
opb.org

Why three Washington breweries are suing Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Three Washington-based breweries filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon late last month. They are challenging Oregon restrictions on shipping beer directly to consumers from out of state. Breweries outside of Oregon wanting to sell their beer in the state also need to obtain a wholesaler’s permit, which adds additional costs to those businesses. Ezra Johnson-Greenough is the founder of The New School Beer. He joins us to share details of the lawsuit and what it could mean for the future of the industry if it’s successful.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy