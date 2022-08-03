ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight delays and cancellations addressed by Attorney General

AG Letitia James: travelers endure 'too much confusion and frustration'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lawmakers are taking action to help air travelers amid ongoing nationwide airline cancellations and delays. New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday penned a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation urging the Federal Aviation Administration to "implement more stringent measures to keep airlines in line and remedy any harm to consumers."
Pete Buttigieg
Letitia James
