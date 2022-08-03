ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
MARSHALL, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
MISSOURI STATE
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
MISSOURI STATE
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Felon Captured In NW Missouri Cornfield

(Hopkins, MO) — Authorities say they found Iowa felon Gurardo Gutierrez hiding in a northwest Missouri cornfield Thursday night. Gutierrez had been spotted in Nodaway County at about 7:00 p-m. He and several other people jumped in an SUV and tried to get away. When they finally stopped and tried to escape on foot they were slowed by the elements. The corn is tall this time of the year making running difficult. It was very hot and several deputies showed up – along with a police dog. All the people in the SUV were quickly rounded up and the extradition process for Gutierrez was started quickly.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
SEDALIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

City and MoDOT close to agreement on I-229 furture

Changes will be coming to I-229 and the double-decker bridge in downtown St. Joseph, but what those changes might be have yet to be decided. St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale says he wants some tweaks made to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s plans for changes to I-229, but that the city and MoDOT are close to agreement on its future.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE

