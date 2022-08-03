(Hopkins, MO) — Authorities say they found Iowa felon Gurardo Gutierrez hiding in a northwest Missouri cornfield Thursday night. Gutierrez had been spotted in Nodaway County at about 7:00 p-m. He and several other people jumped in an SUV and tried to get away. When they finally stopped and tried to escape on foot they were slowed by the elements. The corn is tall this time of the year making running difficult. It was very hot and several deputies showed up – along with a police dog. All the people in the SUV were quickly rounded up and the extradition process for Gutierrez was started quickly.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO