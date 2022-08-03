ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Western Mass. meth investigation leads to bust, two arrests

By James Paleologopoulos
whdh.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on whdh.com

Comments / 1

Related
whdh.com

Police investigating Upton crash that left 1 teen dead, 4 others hospitalized

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead and caused four other individuals to be hospitalized Saturday night.. According to the Upton Police Department, emergency crews responded to the area of Glenview and Pearl Street shortly after 9:07 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.
UPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Oxycodone#Western Massachusetts#Drugs#Law Enforcement#State Police#Approxi
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest two on illegal firearms and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) —  Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said. The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston […]
WATERBURY, CT
Milford Cabinet

After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin...
CONCORD, NH
WNAW 94.7

This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Incident

Authorities are looking for an individual after they say the suspect fired multiple shots in west Springfield. Reports say the incident occurred near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombardi early Friday morning at around 4:30. The shooter opened fire at a local business, shooting multiple cars before speeding away.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
westernmassnews.com

Police pursue suspected Palmer dirt bike thieves

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a frightening situation for a Palmer couple early Friday morning after their four dirt bikes were stolen from outside their home around 3 a.m. “Walked back through the kitchen and heard one of the dirt bikes being started on the other side of the...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to early morning accident on Route 5 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a car accident on Route 5 in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to Holyoke Police, they received the call that there had been a car accident on Route 5 in the area of the dinosaur footprints just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
NEWINGTON, CT
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Announce Passing of K9 Ace

WORCESTER - On Friday, the Worcester Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ace, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, who had retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Ace was the partner of Sgt. Joseph Francese since 2018. Ace was certified in patrol and narcotics detection, according to...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy