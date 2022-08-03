Western Mass. meth investigation leads to bust, two arrests

Read on whdh.com
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police respond to discovery of deceased woman floating at beach
“A 51-year-old female was found yesterday afternoon deceased and floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The victim was reported missing to police and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are...
whdh.com
Police investigating Upton crash that left 1 teen dead, 4 others hospitalized
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead and caused four other individuals to be hospitalized Saturday night.. According to the Upton Police Department, emergency crews responded to the area of Glenview and Pearl Street shortly after 9:07 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.
Sturbridge’s Cedar Street closed following OUI crash
Sturbridge Police officers were called to a motor vehicle crash with a utility pole at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
WNYT
Homicide victim named as suspect in Bennington kidnapping, assault case
Police say the man killed in a Bennington homicide was a suspect in a kidnapping and assault. Patrick Mullinnex, 38, was killed this week. He is one of four suspects in a kidnapping and assault. That’s according to Vermont State Police. Three other people have been arrested in that...
Waterbury police arrest two on illegal firearms and narcotics charges
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said. The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston […]
Man indicted for arson of popular Webster restaurant
A Webster man was indicted on several charges of arson as well as breaking and entering of the Wind Tiki restaurant back in March.
Milford Cabinet
After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin...
Holyoke man arrested after more than 40 machine guns seized
Daniel Augusto of Holyoke allegedly illegally possessed more than 40 machine guns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers.
This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Berkshire County Sheriff warning residents of scam call
The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
State Police training at Aldrich Lake in Granby after report of gun
Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Incident
Authorities are looking for an individual after they say the suspect fired multiple shots in west Springfield. Reports say the incident occurred near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombardi early Friday morning at around 4:30. The shooter opened fire at a local business, shooting multiple cars before speeding away.
westernmassnews.com
Police pursue suspected Palmer dirt bike thieves
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a frightening situation for a Palmer couple early Friday morning after their four dirt bikes were stolen from outside their home around 3 a.m. “Walked back through the kitchen and heard one of the dirt bikes being started on the other side of the...
WMUR.com
Vermont police search for man who allegedly killed kidnapping suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The search is on for a man police believe killed a man who was a kidnapping suspect in a separate case. According to police in Bennington, Vermont, Raul Cardona, 28, is accused of killing Patrick Mullinnex in an apartment. Police said Cardona is from Springfield, Massachusetts,...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to early morning accident on Route 5 in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a car accident on Route 5 in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to Holyoke Police, they received the call that there had been a car accident on Route 5 in the area of the dinosaur footprints just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing benefits from Massachusetts veteran
A Rhode Island woman formerly from Massachusetts pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was sworn to protect.
Worcester Police Announce Passing of K9 Ace
WORCESTER - On Friday, the Worcester Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ace, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, who had retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Ace was the partner of Sgt. Joseph Francese since 2018. Ace was certified in patrol and narcotics detection, according to...
