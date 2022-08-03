FedExCup Playoffs: Who is on the bubble this week at the Wyndham Championship

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round Two DETROIT, MI - JULY 29: Rickie Fowler tees off on the first hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The FedExCup Playoffs are just a week away, which makes the Wyndham Championship the last chance golfers have to secure their spot in the postseason.

Only the top 125 golfers in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which marks the first of three playoff tournaments that ends with the Tour Championship at East Lake later this month.

For guys on the bubble, this week at Sedgefield Country Club is extremely important.

Here’s who needs a big week, and who needs to avoid a slip, in order to advance into the FedExCup Playoffs.

Just inside the cutoff

No. 120: Nick Taylor

No. 121: Chesson Hadley

No. 122: Kramer Hickok

No. 123: Rickie Fowler

No. 124: Matt Wallace

No. 125: Austin Smotherman

Rickie Fowler is perhaps the biggest name among this group.

Fowler hasn’t won on Tour since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he has just three top-25 finishes so far this season. The five-time Tour winner failed to qualify for either the U.S. Open or the British Open, and he’s coming off a tough showing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week — where he missed the cut after going 3-over in two rounds.

Fowler likely needs to at least make the weekend in North Carolina to ensure that he’s around next week. Even if he manages to qualify for the playoffs without doing so, entering TPC Southwind coming off two straight missed cuts is a tough spot to be — and it’d make qualifying for the BMW Championship extremely difficult.

The other five golfers in this group are all in the field this week, too, and will try to hold on to their postseason spot.

Outside looking in

No. 126: Max McGreevy

No. 127: Danny Willett

No. 128: Justin Lower

No. 129: Nick Hardy

No. 130: Cameron Champ

All five of these players are in the field this week, ready to give it one last shot to make it into the Wyndham Championship.

Just one spot out, Max McGreevy is clearly in the best position to make it in — but he’s been struggling over the last two months. McGreevy has missed the cut in six of his last seven starts, including last week in Detroit. His only bright spot in that stretch was a T13 finish at the Barbasol Championship.

Danny Willett, on the other hand, is playing significantly better. While he finished T67 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he had a top-10 finish at the 3M Open the week before and made the weekend at the British Open at St. Andrews.

Still, all five of these players need to at least make the weekend in North Carolina to have a shot. If they head home early, the postseason is certainly out of reach.

Early FedExCup favorites

Obviously, Scottie Scheffler is in a great position to lift the trophy at East Lake later this month. The world’s top-ranked golfer is also first in the FedExCup standings, and he has four wins this season already — including a win at The masters in April. He also finished in a tie for second at the U.S. Open, and has 16 top-25 finishes. He’s not in the field this week, but he certainly doesn’t need to be.

Tony Finau is another person to look out for come playoff time. Finau is fresh off of back-to-back wins on Tour, which has jumped him to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings despite sitting in the 30s just two months ago. It’s hard to find a hotter golfer than Finau right now, and this week off is sure to give him time to reset headed into Memphis.

While he hasn’t played since the British Open, Rory McIlroy is having one of his best seasons in years. McIlroy, with two wins this season, finished in third at the British Open — though he let that win slip away with a tough Sunday finish in Scottland. He hasn’t finished worse than T19 since he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open back in April. At No. 6 in the standings, McIlroy can certainly make a big run to try and win his third FedExCup.

And, of course, you can’t overlook Patrick Cantlay. Last year’s FedExCup winner is currently fifth in the standings and has had three straight top-10 finishes — including a T8 finish at the British Open and a T2 finish last week in Detroit. If he can pull it off, Cantlay would be the first person to ever win consecutive FedExCups.

FedExCup Schedule

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the FedExCup Playoffs this fall.

FedEx St. Jude Championship

When: Aug. 11-14

Where: TPC Southwind | Memphis, TN

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Field: Top 125

Defending Champion: Tony Finau

BMW Championship

When: Aug. 18-21

Where: Wilmington Country Club | Wilmington, DE

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Field: Top 70

Defending Champion: Patrick Cantlay

Tour Championship

When: Aug. 25-28

Where: East Lake Golf Club | Atlanta, GA

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Field: Top 30

Defending Champion: Patrick Cantlay