APS board considers $150 meeting pay for future directors

Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
These Denver-area school districts have the highest average pay
Non-charter teachers in affluent areas have much better chances of their salaries keeping up, according to records from the Colorado Department of Education.
DougCo school board recall fundraising efforts gain steam
(Castle Rock, CO) Ahead of next week’s first 2022-2023 DougCo school board meeting, supporters of recalling the four conservative board members are asking the community to increase donations to fund the effort.
Westword
Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver
Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling Ranch
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A ramp widening project begins this month at the on-ramp from Titan Parkway to northbound Highway 85. The board of County Commissioners approved a $988,157.50 budget for the widening project at the Jul. 26 meeting, with the hopes to improve safety and traffic operations.
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Police believe threats made towards local community college was "doxing"
Multiple community colleges in the Denver metro area were closed or put on lockout on Friday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat that appears to have been a form of doxing. The threats were made towards Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Republican Statehouse Candidate Is Election Denier Working for Mike Lindell
A Colorado Republican state Senate candidate is employed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote election fraud conspiracy theories. Melody Peotter, who is running for Senate District 25 in the north Denver suburbs, lists Lindell Management as her employer on her personal financial disclosure form. Lindell funds Cause of America, the national conspiracist organization Lindell modeled upon the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), and he told Reuters that he pays other election-focused employees through Lindell Management. Two right-wing conspiracists who endorsed Peotter say she works specifically for Cause of America.
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
5280.com
Why a Viral Post of Denver Landlords Raising Rent Is Fueling the Fight for More Renters’ Rights
Rent has skyrocketed around the country this year, and Denver is no exception. The metro area currently has the highest average rents of any major city in the so-called fly-over states, according to a June report from Realtor.com, and we might even lose that caveat soon: The city’s median rent of $2,032 has risen more than 10 percent since June 2021, edging Denver’s rental market ever closer to the nation’s most historically expensive cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The housing pinch is so acute that a state Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been flooded by applicants hoping for financial relief since late 2021.
Westword
Denver Sidewalks Ballot Measure Could Fix Problems 391 Years Early
Jill Locantore, executive director of Denver Streets Partnership, estimated last September that it would cost $1.1 billion to complete Denver's sidewalk network, "but the previous year's expenditure was around $2 to $3 million. At that level, it would take more than 400 years to finish. And who knows if the Earth is even going to exist in 400 years?"
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTI
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver will consider Monday settling more lawsuits against the police department and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Westword
Xcel Grants One-Year Moratorium on Destruction of Steam Plant on Platte
Neighbors are plenty steamed about the fate of the Zuni Generating Station, which sits on a seven-acre plot of land owned by Xcel Energy on the east bank of the South Platte River at West 13th Avenue. Built in 1900, the facility was a coal-burning plant before it was transformed...
KJCT8
UPDATE: Auraria Campus has been confirmed safe to enter, normal operations will resume tomorrow
UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. Aug. 5 - DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Auraria Campus Police Department has cleared the campus as safe to enter. There is no active threat at this time. Campus will remain closed for the remainder of today, but normal operations will resume tomorrow, August 6. UPDATE: 2:10...
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
EPA identifies elevated cancer risk due to chemical in Lakewood neighborhood
Scientists with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified an elevated cancer risk in an area of Lakewood due to a nearby company that emits ethylene oxide into the air.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
