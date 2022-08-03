ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

APS board considers $150 meeting pay for future directors

By CARINA JULIG, Sentinel Staff Writer
sentinelcolorado.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sentinelcolorado.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver

Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Aurora, CO
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#Board Of Education#Financial Compensation#The Aurora Public Schools#The School Board
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Republican Statehouse Candidate Is Election Denier Working for Mike Lindell

A Colorado Republican state Senate candidate is employed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote election fraud conspiracy theories. Melody Peotter, who is running for Senate District 25 in the north Denver suburbs, lists Lindell Management as her employer on her personal financial disclosure form. Lindell funds Cause of America, the national conspiracist organization Lindell modeled upon the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), and he told Reuters that he pays other election-focused employees through Lindell Management. Two right-wing conspiracists who endorsed Peotter say she works specifically for Cause of America.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles

Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
5280.com

Why a Viral Post of Denver Landlords Raising Rent Is Fueling the Fight for More Renters’ Rights

Rent has skyrocketed around the country this year, and Denver is no exception. The metro area currently has the highest average rents of any major city in the so-called fly-over states, according to a June report from Realtor.com, and we might even lose that caveat soon: The city’s median rent of $2,032 has risen more than 10 percent since June 2021, edging Denver’s rental market ever closer to the nation’s most historically expensive cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The housing pinch is so acute that a state Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been flooded by applicants hoping for financial relief since late 2021.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Sidewalks Ballot Measure Could Fix Problems 391 Years Early

Jill Locantore, executive director of Denver Streets Partnership, estimated last September that it would cost $1.1 billion to complete Denver's sidewalk network, "but the previous year's expenditure was around $2 to $3 million. At that level, it would take more than 400 years to finish. And who knows if the Earth is even going to exist in 400 years?"
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy