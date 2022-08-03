ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greenwood residents concerned about tap water issues

By Destinee Patterson
KSLA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksla.com

Comments / 6

Related
KTAL

Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Bodcau Dam Road closed to repair levee washout

BENTON, La. -- Bodcau Dam Road between Ben Durden Road and Duck Dam Road has been closed while contractors for the Corp of Engineers make repairs to washouts on the levee section of the roadway. Bodcau officials said visitors from the south may still be able to access the recreation...
BENTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

New School Zone Cameras Now Active

School safety, and the safety of our children is first and foremost on our minds these days. And one way to protect children is to make sure drivers obey the speed laws in school zones. I live in a school zone, and I've seen people pass other drivers who are slowing down. Police can't monitor all school zones, so that's where Blue Line Solutions comes in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Water Bottles#Water Usage#Notice Of Violation
KETK / FOX51 News

Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Wheelchair Ramp Program now accepting applications in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - If you or someone you know needs a wheelchair ramp, the application for the Caddo Parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program is officially open. On August 5th, the wheelchair ramp program opened applications. The program was introduced by the Caddo Parish Commission in 2022 and is funded through generated revenue from a partnership with the Capital Area Finance Authority’s first-time homebuyers’ program.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Tracking shower and storm chances this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have good news in this forecast but you’ll have to wait until the extended section of this write-up. Lows tonight will drop to the same temperature range that they have the last several weeks, the mid-70s. Some isolated showers and storms may pop up during the afternoon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hot and humid to finish off the weekend, change on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Same heat, different day. Highs in the mid and upper-90s are expected for your Sunday and heat index values will make it feel hotter due to the humidity. There are isolated chances for showers and storms during the midday and into the afternoon hours, they should begin to clear out around 5 PM. Tonight, the mid-70s for lows and staying muggy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Railroad crash sets big rig on fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pop up showers and storms to wrap week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day across the ArkLaTex with a couple showers and storms mixed in as well for the region. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90, temperatures we expect to continue through the weekend and next week as a our pattern stays constant. Overall rain chances for the next week look fairly low until next Wednesday and Thursday when another disturbance could move through the region bringing some showers and storms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Burglary at Funeral Home

August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred between 8:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022 and 8:30 a.m. August 6, 2022. Unknown subjects entered Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East in Center and ransacked their facility. Subjects entered each office in the building and went through all items and caused damage to two vehicles on the property. Subjects took multiple items from each office that was entered.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

CHRISTUS Kids Clinic says $350K donation will go toward much needed technology

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Aug. 5, the CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym received a $350,000 donation from Panda Express to help keep kids smiling for years to come. “Sometimes it’s not all smiles. This is hard work. We try to make it look like play, feel like play, but sometimes the work is hard. There’s sometimes tears of joy and there’s sometimes tears of happiness, but it’s all shared here,” said Kelly Matkins, program manager with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy