Greenwood residents concerned about tap water issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day across the ArkLaTex with a couple showers and storms mixed in as well for the region. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90, temperatures we expect to continue through the weekend and next week as a our pattern stays constant. Overall rain chances for the next week look fairly low until next Wednesday and Thursday when another disturbance could move through the region bringing some showers and storms.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO