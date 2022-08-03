ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary

By The Statehouse News Bureau
wosu.org
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter

Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
ocj.com

Ag Hall of Fame inductees recognized at Ohio State Fair

Four Ohioans who have committed their lives to working in, promoting and advocating for Ohio’s farm community were honored Friday, Aug. 5, by the Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC), when they are inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame. The Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) inducted Leon Boucher of Dublin,...
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
wksu.org

Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance

Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
WFMJ.com

Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon

The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
WDTN

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
hometownstations.com

Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election

(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
thecentersquare.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
