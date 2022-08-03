Eminem Reveals Tracklist for New Greatest Hits Album Featuring Beyoncé and Rihanna

Read on popculture.com
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Kelly Ripa Reportedly Raising Eyebrows for Being Rude to Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest may appear to be a perfect pair for co-hosting a morning show. All seems swell between the pair, they are smiling ear-to-ear and they don't air their disagreements publicly. It seems wonderfully uneventful. But some fans, feel like Ripa is being a bit too pushy...
Luke Bryan Clears up Broken Finger Reports After Wife's Post
Luke Bryan wants everybody to know that he did not break his finger on a roller coaster. Following an Instagram post by his wife, Caroline, that claimed she had a twisted ankle and Bryan had a broken finger, the American Idol judge had to speak out. "I did not break...
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Britney Spears, Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her on Purpose
Kevin Federline says his kids don't want to see Britney Spears right now. During an extensive interview with DailyMail, the singer's ex-husband discussed how he and their two boys, Jayden and Sean, are currently relating with Spears. In exclusive interviews set to air on ITV news this week, Federline and...
Kim Kardashian Shows off 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment in New Photos
Beauty might be skin deep, but for the world's most famous reality TV star it's all part of a treatment plan. Hulu's The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian announced she had undergone a new procedure to trim her belly. The reality star called it "a game changer!" in her Aug. 3 Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of a reddened abdomen after she underwent the Morpheous laser treatment. "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful [laugh out loud], but worth it!"
Roger Earl Mosley, Original 'Magnum P.I.' Star, Dead at 83
Roger Earl Mosley, who played helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on the original Magnum, P.I., has died. He was 83. Mosley starred alongside Tom Selleck during the show's entire run, from 1980 to 1988. Mosley appeared in two episodes of the remake series starring Jay Hernandez. Mosley's daughter, Ch-a Mosley,...
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Marries Adult Film Star
West Coast Choppers personality Jesse James has gotten married again in a small ceremony, walking down the aisle with former adult film star Bonnie Rotten. The former sex worker, real name Alaina Hicks, posted several photos of the ceremony on Instagram and celebrated the romantic coupling with family and friends.
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
What Jane Lynch Thinks About Lea Michele Joining 'Funny Girl' She's Exiting
There are some big casting changes coming to Broadway's Funny Girl. Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch are set to exit while Lea Michele has been tapped to take over the starring role from Feldstein. Now, Lynch is speaking out about her own Funny Girl exit while also addressing the fact that her former Glee co-star is joining the production.
'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26
Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
Chris Meredith, Guitarist for Grammy-Winning Albums, Has Died
Christopher Meredith, one of the most prominent bass players in reggae music who played on multiple Grammy-winning albums, has died. Meredith died at a hospital in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, July 27 following a weeks-long illness, his son, Chrissano, confirmed to The Gleaner. Meredith was 54. According to Chrissano, the...
Netflix Just Removed 'Forrest Gump' and 'You've Got Mail'
Netflix dropped two of Tom Hanks' most popular movies this past week — Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail. Both movies were scheduled to leave the streaming service on Sunday, July 31, and sure enough, they are gone now. Netflix publishes a bittersweet list every month advertising which movies...
Netflix's Big Budget New Show Soars to No. 1
The new Netflix original series The Sandman premiered at number 1 on the streamer's Top 10 list, to the delight of fans everywhere. The show premiered on Friday, Aug. 5 and soared instantly to the number 1 spot on the TV shows list. This is a much-needed victory for Netflix, and vindication for fans who have wanted to see this story adapted to the screen for decades.
'Teen Mom' Star Seems to Confirm MTV Is Combining 'OG' and Sequel Series Into One Show
There's another Teen Mom show on the horizon. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shared on Twitter that there is a new show called Teen Mom: Next Chapter that will be on the way. She also stated that Teen Mom 2 has come to an end, paving the way for this latest spinoff.
Clu Gulager, 'Return of the Living Dead' Character Actor, Dead at 93
Clu Gulager, veteran actor and horror icon thanks to his role in Return of the Living Dead, has died at 93. Gulager was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928, later changing his legal name, William Martin Gulager, to Clu after receiving the nickname at a young age. He debuted on a 1955 episode of Omnibus and later became a star in TV westerns.
Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About
Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman premiered this weekend, and fans are not disappointed. The screen take on the seminal 1989 comic book has received rave reviews, and has stirred up a glowing conversation on social media. After years of calling this franchise "unfilmable," many fans are either surprised or vindicated.
'Love Island USA': Felipe Shares Where He and Courtney Stand After His Exit (Exclusive)
As always, a recent recoupling ceremony in Love Island USA provided a major surprise to viewers. Courtney Boerner was the one to surprise fans, as she decided to couple up with Bryce Fins instead of Felipe Gomes, whom she had been with almost since the beginning of the season. During his exit interview with PopCulture.com, Felipe not only opened up about where he stands with Courtney following the shocking situation, but he also shared what he thinks about her relationship with Bryce.
Why Chris Pratt Says 'Chris' Is 'Not My Name'
Chris Pratt had a lot of interesting new things to share with fans this summer, including the fact that he rarely uses his first name. Despite being counted among "the Hollywood Chrises," Pratt recently told SiriusXM Radio host Jessica Shaw: "It's not my name." He said that most people call him by his last name or his initials.
Ice Cube Talks Reprising Role in Rumored Film '23 Jump Street' (Exclusive)
21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street are two films that scored over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed a combined $500 million at the box office. This has led to rumors of 23 Jump Street being made, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. If a new movie in the 21 Jump Street franchise happens, will one key character return? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ice Cube, who played Captain Dickson in both movies, reveals if he's willing to reprise his character if 23 Jump Street happens.
'Thirteen Lives' Stars Tom Bateman, Sahajak 'Poo' Boonthankit Detail Intimidating Moments Amid Filming (Exclusive)
Thirteen Lives, the new film from iconic director Ron Howard, recounts the incredible true story of the extraordinarily collaborative global efforts to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave network during an unexpected rainstorm. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, actors Sahajak "Poo" Boonthankit and Tom Bateman, shared details about some of the more "ungraceful" behind-the-scenes moments that took place during the shoot. In the film, Bateman portrays Chris Jewell one of the cave divers who came to assist in the rescue attempts, and Boonthankit plays then-Thai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn.
