Sioux City Journal
CHARESE YANNEY: IDOT visit will showcase work completed in Siouxland
Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be coming to Sioux City for a couple of days. The purpose of the visit is to tour area highways, look at completed projects and work in progress and...
Sioux City Journal
Map: Sioux City road construction
Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake superintendent named to State Superintendent Advisory Council
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake Community School District Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole has been appointed to serve on the Iowa Department of Education’s Superintendent Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year. As a part of the Superintendent Advisory Council, Cole will represent her colleagues throughout the region....
Sioux City Journal
Hardware Hank & Flooring in Le Mars claims top 'Open 4 Business' grant from IEDA
LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars hardware store was chosen from among 24 competitors statewide for the top prize in the annual "Open 4 Business" pitch contest organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. Hardware Hank & Flooring, a hardware and flooring store, won...
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives: Circus returns, Rock and Roll Hall forms, Olympics celebrated
EDITOR'S NOTE: The "From the Archives" column is back. It will run Sundays in The Journal. Thank you to all who said they missed it. Greatest Show on Earth: For the first time in years Sioux City took a great interest in the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus was skeptical that the crowds in the street for the parade would translate to a large attendance at the tents, but they were proven wrong as the crowds poured in.
Sioux City Journal
Schramm joins Floyd Valley Therapies
LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Therapies in Le Mars recently announced the addition of Hannah Schramm, OTD, OTR/L, to their staff. Schramm began her duties this summer. Her specialties include working with pediatric patients with specialized training including a certification in Ayers Sensory Integration (ASI) and is an Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Specialist (ASDCS), according to a press release from Floyd Valley Therapies.
Sioux City Journal
Leadership Siouxland announces officers, directors
SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced newly appointed officers and newly elected directors. Anna Bertrand, executive director of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, is the new president. Vice president and president-elect is William Bass, manager of community impact & engagement at Ho-Chunk, Inc. Bea Houston, director of transitional education at...
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Sioux City Journal
Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along
(1) Sixth Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project. This closure allows the contractor to complete sanitary sewer connections and replace storm sewer pipe along Sixth Street. On Aug. 3, traffic reverted to the Stage 1 set up with a closure of eastbound 6th Street from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard. This closure prevents eastbound traffic on Sixth Street and restricts westbound traffic down to one lane. A detour route along Pavonia Street, Fourth Street, and South Lewis Boulevard is posted for eastbound traffic. Vehicular access to commercial properties during the construction will be provided in areas of street closure. The existing sidewalks will be left in place to allow pedestrian traffic. This project is anticipated to be completed by early September.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School Board Member Juli Albert resigns, citing personal reasons
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City school board member Juli Albert has resigned effective immediately. Albert said she is resigning due to personal reasons. She was elected in 2019 and her term was set to expire in 2023. Albert is the vice president of learning for Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Final days for Siouxland swimming pools announced
Sioux City pools have officially announced the final days for the public to enjoy swimming, and one pool will feature dog days bringing the summer to a close.
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
Loess Hills Chapter OES meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Honor Esther. Refreshments: Silver Azure Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, from 2 to 4 p.m. Special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506.
Sioux City Journal
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
Sioux City Journal
Jung appointed Director of the Compass at Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University recently announced that Dr. Daniel Jung is the new Director of the Compass, effective July 25. Jung is an associate professor in the biology department and has built several connections with students, faculty, staff, and the community over his tenure, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.
Sioux City Journal
Morningside professor participates in first-ever artist residency at LSU vet school
SIOUX CITY -- Shelby Prindaville spent two months of the summer painting on mosquito ovipositioning paper, sculpting AstroTurf with a heat gun, and taking reference photographs of a brown thrasher nestling, during the inaugural artist-in-residence program at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine. "Every single piece that I...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Thank you teachers
Where did the summer go? Soon it will be time for students to return to their schools. In addition to their family and friends, they will need the help of the entire educational team -- teachers, administration and support staff. It has been a difficult time for many of them with COVID, budget cuts, short staffing, and increasing disagreements over social and cultural issues. Our public schools are the backbone of the education system that teaches the next generation history, facts, and how to be thoughtful citizens. We can help our schools by donating school supplies, volunteering in the schools and letting educators know we support them. It is a tough job, they may not feel heard and appreciated, and they are weary from the extra stresses and responsibilities of the pandemic.
Sioux City Journal
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder
LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a Sioux City convenience store. Asa Starr, 18, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
