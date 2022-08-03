Bill Belichick completely sidesteps questions on Dolphins/Tom Brady tampering investigation

Bill Belichick hasn't lost a single step when it comes to dealing with the media.

When asked by reporters at Patriots camp Wednesday morning about the Dolphins’ tanking and tampering scandal — which included a hefty punishment by the NFL on Tuesday for tampering with his former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick completely sidestepped the question in a way that he only can.

“Yeah I’m not really worried about that,” Belichick said Wednesday when reporters asked about the situation at Patriots training camp. “We’re just trying to have a good training camp.”

Another reporter asked him if he had any idea that the Dolphins were talking to Brady during the 2019-20 season, Belichick said he's "focused on training camp here," noting that the situation is "in the past."

The questions that Belichick dodged stem from the NFL's decision to lay the hammer down on the Dolphins for communications they had with Brady while he was on the Patriots in 2019 and when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 -- as well as conversations they had with former Saints coach Sean Payton.

As a result, Miami lost a first-round pick in 2023 with the league also suspending owner Stephen Ross for the first six weeks as well as hitting him with a $1.5 million fine on Tuesday.

As for Belichick, this isn't the first -- or the last time that he will refuse to answer questions from the media, especially when it involves scandals or controversies and the Dolphins-Brady tampering investigation certainly can be categorized as both.

