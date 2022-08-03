ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas sales tax holiday starts Friday

By Don Brubaker
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds shoppers to save money on clothes and school supplies during Texas’ sales tax holiday beginning on Friday, Aug. 5. The sales tax holiday will go through Sunday, Aug. 7.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. Shoppers can save $8 on every $100 they spend. The Texas Legislature set the dates of the sales tax holiday and created the list of tax-exempt items.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the following statement

“Most Texans won’t hear the back-to-school bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from book bags to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The Comptroller’s Office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

You can view the tax-free apparel and school supplies list on the Comptroller’s website.

During the annual sales tax holiday, shoppers can purchase qualifying items tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means, including in-store purchases, when either:

  • the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or,
  • the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

