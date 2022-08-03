ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Pat tells 'The Daily Show' how she managed to 'find the funny' in 'the darkest things'

By Allison Hazel
 4 days ago

Comedian and actress Ms. Pat stopped by The Daily Show With Trevor Noah to talk about her career journey.

Patricia Williams , professionally known as Ms. Pat, started doing stand up comedy in the early 00’s, and expanded to television over the years. Most recently, Netflix released her hour long comedy special "Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? earlier this year. During her conversation with Trevor Noah , Ms. Pat spoke about basing her comedy off her turbulent upbringing and life experiences. She also dished about her hit BET+ series The Ms. Pat Show, which was renewed for a second season.

“We took everything that I’ve been through and threw it in with comedy,” Ms. Pat expressed. “That's what I do in my real-life stand up. I take the darkest things and I try to find the funny. And I tell people, you can't change the past so why cry about it.” Ms. Pat additionally mentioned that her resilience comes from forgiving people from her past. “I don’t dwell on things I don’t have control over,” she added.

Season 2 of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ premieres Aug 11 on BET+.

Listen to the full episode above, and check out Ms. Pat mornings on Audacy's The Big Tigger Morning Show .

