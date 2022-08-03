ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman has been convicted of murder in the shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

Nineteen-year-old Tamara McLoyd, of Garfield Heights, faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced this year.

She had confessed to shooting 25-year-old Shane Bartek but said she did not intend to do it. She showed no reaction as the verdict was read Wednesday.

Authorities say McLoyd shot Bartek as they struggled during a carjacking in the parking lot of an apartment building. A gun used in the slaying was found on McLoyd.

