USPS to hold hiring event in Moncks Corner on Friday

The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant Police warn of t-shirt selling scam
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say Facebook posts selling t-shirts are a scam. Police said the posts are listed as a "New Campaign" on their page. The posts are trying to sell t-shirts with the department patch. Do not click on the link or "purchase a...
live5news.com
THE LIST: Back-to-school giveaways around the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -With the start of school just around the corner, parents and students are once again in need of school supplies. To help out, several school supply giveaways have been scheduled around the Lowcountry. Free school clothes and supplies:. There is a giveaway for students K through 8th...
Charleston late-night entertainment ordinance could soon be updated
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – An ordinance in Charleston that regulates late-night alcohol service could soon see an update after nearly 10 years. City officials are looking to revise Charleston’s late-night entertainment ordinance, which applies to bars and restaurants that have a permit to serve alcohol after midnight. According to Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson with the […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
abcnews4.com
Shoppers hit the stores to take advantage of statewide tax-free weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, or just wanting a break on some non-educational items, the South Carolina annual Sales-Tax Holiday started on Friday and will run through Sunday, August 7th. While shoppers throughout the Lowcountry have many choices of where to shop for the...
abcnews4.com
Mosquito-control operations possible for Charleston County through August 8
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County crews could be out conducting mosquito-control work this week. Between August 2 through August 8, Charleston County Mosquito Control (CCMC) may be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the country. This would include targeting sites with standing water in open spaces, which would require flight over populated areas.
Millions in rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As inflation and rent prices continue to skyrocket, many South Carolinians are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent or utilities, there are resources available. Akira Johnson lost her primary source of income early in the pandemic when she was forced to close her...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
counton2.com
Hurricane re-entry passes available for Williamsburg County residents
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division is reminding residents that hurricane re-entry passes are now available for the 2022 hurricane season. The passes allow residents that have evacuated during a hurricane to return to their homes. They also help with the distribution of emergency...
The Post and Courier
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police seek to locate missing man last seen in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing man. Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was last seen near Henry Tecklenburg Blvd. in West Ashley on August 7. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a yellow shirt with purple stripes, and no shoes. He...
abcnews4.com
Residents in West Ashley apartment complex say broken AC is a widespread problem
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Facing the brutal South Carolina heat without air conditioning. It is what a West Ashely family has been dealing with in their apartment for the past two and a half months. The man we spoke with did not want to be identified for fear...
walterborolive.com
A city leader looks to the future
Walterboro’s latest leader is helping to showcase the city’s natural beauty while balancing incoming growth. Ryan R. McLeod is the assistant city manager for the City of Walterboro. In this role, he says he is faced with the challenge of balancing growth with the city’s existing charm and natural beauty. “We have a great downtown area; however, most would agree it is underutilized and in need of revitalization. We are working with Main Street South Carolina and will lean on their resources and technical support,” he said. “We are excited for the future of Walterboro and will continue to lean on capital projects to continue to grow the rich character the City of Walterboro has to offer.”
Scam alert: MPPD warns of a new Facebook scam selling department t-shirts
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent Facebook scam. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams. The Facebook posts mention a ‘new campaign’ selling department t-shirts. MPPD warns the public, “do not click on […]
abcnews4.com
SCEMD uses Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has used the popular anime franchise Pokémon to help spread awareness about being prepared for possible hurricanes during hurricane season. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Despite a quiet Atlantic, hurricane season likely to remain above average. Officials tweeted...
