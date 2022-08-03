Read on theeagle.com
Fall Camp Media Day: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M football linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Texas A&M Fall Camp Media Day
Watch as Jimbo Fisher, assistant coaches and select players address the press at Texas A&M's annual Fall Camp Media Day live from the Kyle Field Media Center. (air date 8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: Layden Robinson
Texas A&M football offensive lineman Layden Robinson meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
A&M Consolidated receives its Texas Football magazine, which ranks Tigers seventh in 5A-I
The A&M Consolidated football team helped kick off the season with a fundraiser dinner Saturday night put on by the Tiger Club, which supports the school’s extracurricular activities. The highlight was the football players and coaches receiving their commemorative copies of this year’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
Retired Texas A&M assistant AD Cathy Capps to enter school's Hall of Honor
Cathy Capps, the recently retired Texas A&M assistant athletics director and executive director of the A&M Lettermen’s Association, has been named the school’s 2022 Hall of Honor recipient. A&M’s Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have impacted the school in contributions and support of the athletics programs.
Texas A&M football program lands 310-pound OT
Naquil Betrand, a three-star offensive tackle from Philadelphia, pledged to Texas A&M on Saturday via social media. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Betrand had made official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, A&M and Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. He also considered Georgia and Penn State. Betrand, who committed to Colorado in March, will attend...
Aggie Park on schedule for Sept. 2 opening
Aggie Park is scheduled to open Sept. 2 and officials from Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students say the park will be “usable and ready to go.”. “The park will probably be 100% done, but there will be a punch list of things we need to fine tune,” said Marty Holmes, vice president of The Association of Former Students who has overseen the development of Aggie Park. “Maybe a plant died, maybe this valve is in the wrong place, or we need some kind of something else, a brick doesn’t look right, whatever. There will be a lot of punch list kind of things, even after Sept. 2, but it’ll be pretty much done.”
Former Arizona State pitcher Madison Preston signs with Texas A&M softball team
Left-handed pitcher Madison Preston, who has been out of softball for two seasons, has signed with Texas A&M and rejoined her former head coach Trisha Ford. Preston, who started her career at Alabama, went 5-4 with a 2.77 earned run average and 69 strikeouts in 53 innings in 2020 at Arizona State under Ford, who was recently hired by A&M.
College Station Cougars receive commemorative Texas Football magazines
In less than a decade the College Station football program has state championship and runner-up hardware in the trophy case. Now the Cougars can add a customized 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Cougar players and coaches received commemorative copies of this year’s Texas Football magazine on Friday morning....
Texas A&M baseball team earns academic team award
The Texas A&M baseball team had a 3.166 grade point average for the season to earn the American Baseball Coaches Association’s team academic excellence award. The Aggies were among 118 NCAA Division I teams to earn the honor. Other Southeastern Conference and Texas schools that earned the award include Abilene Christian, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Lamar, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Pair of Aggies help USA advance in 4x400 relays at U20 World Championships
SANTIAGO DE CALI, Columbia — Texas A&M sophomores Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade each helped their 4x400-meter relay teams advance to the finals at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Friday. Wade anchored the United States’ women’s team to the fastest qualifying time at 3 minutes, 32.94 seconds, while...
Blinn names Alexandria Jackson new women’s soccer coach
BRENHAM — Blinn announced the promotion of Alexandria Jackson as its new head women’s soccer coach on Friday. Jackson spent the last three seasons serving as the Buccaneers’ assistant men’s and women’s soccer coach under Michael McBride, who will continue to run the men’s program. Jackson played for Northwestern State, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2014. She also earned a master’s at Columbia Southern and coached with the Waldorf women’s soccer team for five seasons. She also coached the Phoenix Rising club soccer teams before moving to Blinn.
CSHS' Sloan selected to Boys Nation
Cole Sloan, an incoming senior at College Station High School, was selected as one of two Texas senators for the American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 22-29. Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism.
Andy’s Frozen Custard scheduled to open Sept. 7 in College Station
Andy’s Frozen Custard, a chain of frozen custard stores, is scheduled to open its College Station location on Sept. 7. The store is located at 101 Southwest Parkway behind Starbucks near the intersection of Wellborn Road. Andy’s was founded in 1986 and is based out of Missouri. There are...
Vanessa Garza leaves a better College Station
Fourteen and one-half years ago, Venessa Garza arrived in College Station to take over the city’s Greenway, Bicycle and Pedestrian program. At the time, the program was floundering, having languished unattended in various city departments before being placed in Planning & Development Services. To say that Venessa reinvigorated the city’s efforts with bicycle, pedestrian and greenways planning and development is an understatement and she often did so against some pretty strong headwinds.
Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 6
The Back to School Skate Jam will be Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Williamson Skate Park, 411 Williamson Drive in Bryan. The event features skateboarding and BMX biking, raffle prizes, music, free pizza and drinks. Free; no registration required. SATURDAYEVENTSFamily Fish 2022, 8 to 11 a.m., George...
French restaurant Le Petit Cochon expected to open in early September in College Station
Le Petit Cochon, which means “the little pig” in French, is a new French restaurant that is scheduled to open in early September off Texas 6 in College Station. The restaurant will be in the building formerly occupied by Pie in the Sky near Tower Point. It will be owned and operated by Tom Kenney and Tony Abdalla, who are partners of Napa Flats in College Station.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
