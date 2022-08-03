Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Road Rage Incident on I-380

Read on k923.fm
KCJJ
Fatal drug overdose leads to arrest of IC man suspected of possessing heroin
A fatal drug overdose has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. 19-year-old Makhi Seals of Dover Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:30 Sunday morning. According to arrest records, Seals called Johnson County deputies to a residence in the Sunrise Village manufactured housing community just after 11:30 Saturday night for an unresponsive person. The victim died on the scene from a believed drug overdose.
KCJJ
Armed subject among two women arrested after traffic stop near Mayflower Hall
An armed subject was among two women arrested following an early Saturday morning traffic stop in front of Mayflower Hall. Iowa City Police report pulling over a 2014 Buick Lacrosse for travelling 14 miles per hour over the speed limit on the 1100 block of North Dubuque Street just before 4:15 Saturday morning. The vehicle reportedly smelled of marijuana, and a subsequent search allegedly turned up several small baggies of cocaine. Police say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Erica Rangel of Washington, Iowa, admitted the cocaine was hers. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense, Driving While Barred and Driving While Suspended. If convicted on all charges, she faces a maximum of four years in prison.
KCRG.com
Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening. At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.
cbs2iowa.com
Woman shot multiple times outside hookah bar in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
KCRG.com
Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 2:24 a.m. Iowa City Police went to the H. Bar at 220 S. Van Buren Street in Iowa City after receiving a report of shots fired. Police also learned that at least one victim was shot in an alley outside. Police found a woman...
KCJJ
Illinois man arrested after allegedly injuring Iowa City bouncer
An Illinois man faces charges that he injured an Iowa City bouncer during a Saturday night bar fight. Iowa City Police were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just before 10:45pm for a male fighting bouncers. An investigation determined that 57-year-old Kim Young of Woodridge, Illinois had been asked to leave the bar, but refused. Young allegedly punched a bouncer who was trying to get him out the door. Other bouncers stepped in, but Young reportedly picked one up and slammed him to the ground. Police say Young also bit a bouncer in the chest, leaving a mark.
KCJJ
Two women arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers
Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers on Saturday. Coralville Police were first called to Scheels just before 1pm after 50-year-old Coraline Dawley of Sandusky Drive in Iowa City allegedly tried to steal over $1,400 in clothing. Investigators say Dawley and her granddaughter placed the items into different bags in a shopping cart, then attempted to leave without paying. Dawley is charged with 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of two years in jail.
KCJJ
One person injured in shooting outside H Bar
One person was injured in an overnight shooting outside a bar near downtown Iowa City. University of Iowa officials sent a Hawkalert at 2:48 Sunday morning indicating there had been a shooting at H Bar on South Van Buren Street. According to the Iowa City Police Daily Activity Log, a caller reported hearing gunshots outside the club and seeing people running just before 2:30am. A second caller reported a fight outside the nearby L&M Mighty Shop just before 2:45am.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police make arrest after robbery, standoff
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, August 3rd, at approximately 6:04 pm, Iowa City made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 6 East and South Riverside Drive. The driver, 41-year-old Rick L. Wappler, indicated he was armed with a knife. Wappler reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
KCJJ
Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
KCJJ
Two IC residents charged following overdose inside their home
A pair of Iowa City residents faces felony charges after a person allegedly overdosed inside their residence. 32-year-old Austin Snakenberg and 36-year-old Courtny Sherer were both booked into the Johnson County Jail around 11:45 Friday night. The two were wanted for their part in an incident last spring at their South Gilbert Street apartment. Officers were dispatched to the residence for a fentanyl overdose just after 2:30am on April 6th. Police say the ensuing investigation determined that Snakenberg and Sherer had allowed individuals into their apartment to use such substances as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
KCRG.com
Driver suffering from serious injuries after Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning Buchanan County Deputies went to the scene of an accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and Nelson Avenue. During their investigation, deputies learned that Renne Recker from Independence had been traveling south Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of...
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested after alleged downtown IC drug deal
An armed subject was arrested in downtown Iowa City following an alleged drug deal early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police say they observed 26-year-old Arturo Henderson of Western Road distributing marijuana in front of Pints on South Clinton Street just before 12:30am. Henderson was carrying a sling bag that allegedly contained a loaded firearm and seven individually packaged pouches of marijuana. The reported total weight of the marijuana was approximately 63.8 grams.
KCRG.com
Court documents reveal details on Palo murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
KCJJ
North Liberty man allegedly refused to let female passenger leave his car after giving her a ride
A North Liberty man has been arrested after allegedly giving a woman a ride last month and refusing to stop to let her out. According to the arrest warrant, the incident occurred the evening of July 28th around 10:45. A North Liberty police officer observed a white truck drive by her at the intersection of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. The passenger door was open, and as it started to close was opened again and again. A woman inside was reportedly screaming.
Central Illinois Proud
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
KCJJ
City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction
A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
