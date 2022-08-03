Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Road Rage Incident on I-380

An armed subject was among two women arrested following an early Saturday morning traffic stop in front of Mayflower Hall. Iowa City Police report pulling over a 2014 Buick Lacrosse for travelling 14 miles per hour over the speed limit on the 1100 block of North Dubuque Street just before 4:15 Saturday morning. The vehicle reportedly smelled of marijuana, and a subsequent search allegedly turned up several small baggies of cocaine. Police say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Erica Rangel of Washington, Iowa, admitted the cocaine was hers. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense, Driving While Barred and Driving While Suspended. If convicted on all charges, she faces a maximum of four years in prison.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO