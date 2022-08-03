ACPS announced Community Lab interim principal, human resources appointment

Read on www.cbs19news.com
cbs19news
UVA Health hosts weekly COVID briefing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- UVA Health hosted their weekly COVID briefing Friday morning to give an update on their numbers and the status of the disease in the area. According to the CDC's website, Albemarle County currently sits at the medium community level. UVA Health experts say the recent Omicron surge may be settling down, but it's still important to get vaccinated.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
SSV offers chance to get election questions answered
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Senior Statesmen of Virginia will be holding a meeting next week on elections in the Commonwealth. This event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge’s Rotunda Room. Attendees will hear from Delegate Sally Hudson and...
Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair
Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
Play Putt Putt with police officers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the community can play a game of mini-golf with a police officer later this month. The Albemarle County Police Foundation says its Putt Putt with the Police event will take place Aug. 17 at the Putt Putt Fun Center on Rio Road.
High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisories Expanded for Orange County at Lake Anna
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – All portions of Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park Beach, as well as the Main Branch of Lake Anna from the “Splits” to the confluence of Pigeon Run above Route 208 in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are experiencing a harmful algae bloom (HAB).
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
