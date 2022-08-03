ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Altruistic sale of Aspen property equals more educators

ASPEN — The Aspen School District has not wasted much time in finding places for its employees to live since securing $50 million in voter-approved bonding dedicated to housing teachers and staff. The district has spent about $17.5 million so far, with the latest acquisition being eight units on...
ASPEN, CO
Letter to the Editor: Show up to Breckenridge Town Council and oppose short-term rental caps

There is a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall where our Marxist Town Council will vote on an ordinance to mandate short-term rental caps in zones within the town of Breckenridge. Please be there to voice your opposition to this government takings and this arbitrary infringement of individual property ownership rights.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Letter to the Editor: Something should have been done about short-term rentals earlier

Regarding the recent letter from a former Breckenridge mayor and town manager, it’s interesting that at least some past leaders of the community have chosen to speak up and attempt to deflect blame. They were leading and managing during a time when it would have been relatively easy to spearhead lower-wage workforce housing projects, yet it appears that little was done. Where are the badly needed dormitories and other minimum-wage, hourly workforce housing options? The days of the $200,000 long-term rental flop house with four cars in the driveway and one on the front yard are over. That same house now is worth over $1.1 million. No one is going to pay that much for a house and then rent it the same way.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Opinion | Susan Knopf: Where’s my ballot?

Woo, Woo. Flashing red light. If you live in the town of Dillon you will not be mailed a ballot for the Sept. 13 election. You will need to show up in person. I know. It’s so weird. You can do this. Town Clerk Adrienne Stuckey wrote me, “This...
DILLON, CO
Letter to the Editor: Teachers, servers deserve to be able to afford their housing in Summit County

Recently, I have had conversations with some county residents who work in the school district and in Frisco restaurants. The teacher was lamenting the lack of housing for the new teachers who had been hired right out of college. One server told me that she needed two jobs so she could pay the rent. She said most of her fellow servers worked three jobs. Another server told me that the restaurant was not open for lunch due to lack of staffing.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County

Two moose gaze over to their right while on Peak 7 in Breckenridge in the summer of 2022. A moose and its calf graze on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne on July 22, 2022. A moose stands in a meadow near Silverthorne in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose stretches its neck in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose eyes the photographer in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose raises its head over some bushes in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose crosses a portion of the recpath in Frisco on Monday, July 25, 2022. A moose peeks out from behind the bushes while wading in a pond in the summer of 2022.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
Visitors offer mixed comments on new Frisco Bay Marina paid parking program

Frisco instituted paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina this summer through a partnership with Interstate Parking Company. The decision — stemming from a desire to curtail traffic and encourage alternatives to driving — faced contention and opposition at Frisco Town Council meetings. Some slip holders and those paying to rack their paddle craft felt like they were being double-billed.
FRISCO, CO
Full-Service Fitness

We all love our specific sports, whether it’s biking, hiking, paddleboarding, skiing, snowboarding or a combination of recreational activities. But to prevent injuries and stay fit, we need a well-rounded approach to fitness, from strength and cardio to flexibility — and perhaps a little boot camp to get our booty, and everything else, in tip-top shape. That’s where Summit Barre & Fitness Studio in Frisco comes into play.
FRISCO, CO

