Altruistic sale of Aspen property equals more educators
ASPEN — The Aspen School District has not wasted much time in finding places for its employees to live since securing $50 million in voter-approved bonding dedicated to housing teachers and staff. The district has spent about $17.5 million so far, with the latest acquisition being eight units on...
Letter to the Editor: Show up to Breckenridge Town Council and oppose short-term rental caps
There is a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall where our Marxist Town Council will vote on an ordinance to mandate short-term rental caps in zones within the town of Breckenridge. Please be there to voice your opposition to this government takings and this arbitrary infringement of individual property ownership rights.
Letter to the Editor: Something should have been done about short-term rentals earlier
Regarding the recent letter from a former Breckenridge mayor and town manager, it’s interesting that at least some past leaders of the community have chosen to speak up and attempt to deflect blame. They were leading and managing during a time when it would have been relatively easy to spearhead lower-wage workforce housing projects, yet it appears that little was done. Where are the badly needed dormitories and other minimum-wage, hourly workforce housing options? The days of the $200,000 long-term rental flop house with four cars in the driveway and one on the front yard are over. That same house now is worth over $1.1 million. No one is going to pay that much for a house and then rent it the same way.
Opinion | Susan Knopf: Where’s my ballot?
Woo, Woo. Flashing red light. If you live in the town of Dillon you will not be mailed a ballot for the Sept. 13 election. You will need to show up in person. I know. It’s so weird. You can do this. Town Clerk Adrienne Stuckey wrote me, “This...
The month of July has received the most precipitation in 2022 so far
Rain has delayed fire restrictions and brought hope for a snowier winter, and July topped out as the most precipitative month of 2022 so far for parts of Summit County and the region. In Dillon, July has taken the top spot for the most precipitation this year, according to historical...
Two Summit locals expand their business and one Broadway veteran sets down roots
In the past two months, three new businesses have opened in Summit County. Whether started by Summit locals or a New Yorker with a love for Summit County, these business owners are excited to open their doors to the community. This fine-dining location is the second restaurant opened by Matt...
Letter to the Editor: Teachers, servers deserve to be able to afford their housing in Summit County
Recently, I have had conversations with some county residents who work in the school district and in Frisco restaurants. The teacher was lamenting the lack of housing for the new teachers who had been hired right out of college. One server told me that she needed two jobs so she could pay the rent. She said most of her fellow servers worked three jobs. Another server told me that the restaurant was not open for lunch due to lack of staffing.
Reader photos: Moose roam throughout Summit County
Two moose gaze over to their right while on Peak 7 in Breckenridge in the summer of 2022. A moose and its calf graze on Buffalo Mountain near Silverthorne on July 22, 2022. A moose stands in a meadow near Silverthorne in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose stretches its neck in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose chomps away on some food in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose eyes the photographer in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose raises its head over some bushes in Summit County in the summer of 2022. A moose crosses a portion of the recpath in Frisco on Monday, July 25, 2022. A moose peeks out from behind the bushes while wading in a pond in the summer of 2022.
Letter to the Editor: Short-term rentals aren’t the only problem, spending is to blame, too
Regarding the recent letter from a former mayor and town manager regarding short-term rentals: It is interesting to me that they want to “tax” short-term rentals and blame that business model for the lack of workforce housing. I see the situation differently. First, the town of Breckenridge lets...
For third week in a row, Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate declines
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has decreased in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 97 cases per 100,000 people, down from 161 cases last week. From Wednesday, July 27, to Wednesday, Aug. 3, the county totaled 39 new cases. In...
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
Colorado’s public health department reminds women to prioritize cancer screening through grant-funded program
A campaign to help publicize the Women’s Wellness Connection has begun. , The campaign provides a more accessible way for underinsured and uninsured women to receive breast and cervical cancer screening,. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment started the Women’s Wellness Connection program in 1991 as a...
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Tightening up dispersed campsites, bear scares, local drought might end soon
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage. Recently there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village...
Visitors satisfied with Quandary Peak experience after county revamps shuttle and parking system
Quandary Peak is still Colorado’s favorite 14er according to a 2021 report released by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. The estimated hike use ranged anywhere from 35,000 to 40,000 people during the 2021 hiking season despite Summit County government rolling out a new program that included parking lot fees. The...
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Letter to the Editor: Visitor education needs to step up to preserve our mountain community
Douglas Trieste makes a great point about visitors traveling vegetation near the ice arena. This is a perfect example of the type of messaging the “B like Breckenridge” visitor education campaign could deliver. Stay on the trail. Help preserve our fragile ground cover. Visitor education that gets directly...
Visitors offer mixed comments on new Frisco Bay Marina paid parking program
Frisco instituted paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina this summer through a partnership with Interstate Parking Company. The decision — stemming from a desire to curtail traffic and encourage alternatives to driving — faced contention and opposition at Frisco Town Council meetings. Some slip holders and those paying to rack their paddle craft felt like they were being double-billed.
Summit County’s required 30-foot zone between homes and forest still puts homes at risk of wildfires, fire officials say
In the near future, there will be a prescribed burn in the open space near Keystone Shooting Range. Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosted a walk through of Keystone to give residents and visitors a tour of what wildfire mitigation looks like in the White River National Forest. They...
Letter to the Editor: Whoever cut the trees at Frisco’s park needs to find a new job
Today, I observed some men cutting down trees in central park. These trees were mature, well-established trees that provided beauty to the park. They made the park a delightful place to visit. Many families and children were drawn to the park. What bureaucrat in the town of Frisco administration decided...
Full-Service Fitness
We all love our specific sports, whether it’s biking, hiking, paddleboarding, skiing, snowboarding or a combination of recreational activities. But to prevent injuries and stay fit, we need a well-rounded approach to fitness, from strength and cardio to flexibility — and perhaps a little boot camp to get our booty, and everything else, in tip-top shape. That’s where Summit Barre & Fitness Studio in Frisco comes into play.
