ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Aiden Fucci's defense team formally files continuance to delay November murder trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns teen accused of stabbing his classmate to death appeared in court on Friday morning with his legal team for a pre-trial hearing. Aiden Fucci appeared in front of a judge around 9 a.m. while his attorney asked the judge to push back the trial date. Fucci's representation explained they are dealing with a death penalty case in another county and need more time to prepare.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney#Circuit#The Florida Bar
Action News Jax

Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSAV News 3

Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges.  In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy