Aiden Fucci's defense team formally files continuance to delay November murder trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns teen accused of stabbing his classmate to death appeared in court on Friday morning with his legal team for a pre-trial hearing. Aiden Fucci appeared in front of a judge around 9 a.m. while his attorney asked the judge to push back the trial date. Fucci's representation explained they are dealing with a death penalty case in another county and need more time to prepare.
First Coast News
JSO disables computers after “detected suspicious activity”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" and is experiencing computer outages as of Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources. This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News. As of 6 p.m....
Acquittal motions for father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery denied by judge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) A federal judge has denied motions to acquit the federal hate crimes charges for Travis and Gregory McMichael in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. In a 27-page court order filed Thursday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood writes, "because...
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
News4Jax.com
Father & son owners of Jacksonville construction firms plead guilty to conspiring to defraud IRS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father and son, who own construction subcontracting companies in Jacksonville, face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted on federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A news release Friday states that Raul Solis, 52, and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, 32,...
News4Jax.com
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
More anti-Semitic flyers tossed onto Wynnfield Lakes driveways
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More anti-Semitic flyers were tossed onto Jacksonville residents’ lawns, this time in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood off Kernan Boulevard. Sriram Sankaran found several baggies on his evening walk with his dog. “It is quite surprising for me to find this on all the driveways,” Sankaran...
Lawsuits allege local hospital knew of and ignored surgeon’s impairments and botched surgeries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former patients of a well-known local surgeon have filed suits against him. Those suits not only allege Dr. David Heekin made medical errors because of mental and physical impairments, but they also claimed the hospital where he worked was aware of the issues. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
Man formally charged in death of James Branner
A man who allegedly was involved in a cold case more than 25 years ago has been formally charged.
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
Fractures, ruptured tendons and death: Jacksonville surgeon faces hundreds of lawsuits due to alleged mistakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a related report. Documents from a wrongful death lawsuit shed new light on the alleged malpractice of a Jacksonville doctor who NBC reported has caused "hundreds of injuries" and is the subject of 350 lawsuits, with 100 more expected by the end of the year.
Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges. In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
New documentary will tell the story of Khina Culler's life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s plea for victims of domestic abuse to seek help. This comes years after her 24-year-old daughter was shot and killed due domestic violence in 2019. Khina Culler’s family is putting their pain in a documentary. A documentary is set to premiere in...
Local motorcycle club to host community fundraiser for victims of gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The J-Ville Riders Motorcycle Club is hosting a community unity fest. The event stands as a fundraiser for the families who have lost children due to gun violence and all donations will go to Families of Slain Children Inc. This event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park, 1096 A Philip Randolph Blvd.
Jacksonville father and son plead guilty to defrauding the IRS of $5.6 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father-and-son owners of two construction firms in Jacksonville have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. They also admitted to employing workers who were not legal in the U.S. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez,...
First Coast News
'Have mercy on Greg:' Wife of one of men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery writes letter to judge asking for leniency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attorney for one of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, and convicted of federal hate crimes in his death, is asking the judge to be lenient when sentencing him Monday. Gregory McMichael's attorney, A.J. Balbo, filed a motion earlier this week asking the judge...
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
One person injured after fight turns into a shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports state that at approximately 2 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight that broke out on the corner of 6500 Beach Blvd and Burkholder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old female with a gunshot...
First Coast News
