Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting man in McDonald's drive-thru

Man seriously injured in crash that ended in fire
BOONE COUNTY — A Denver, Colorado man was seriously injured after a fiery crash in Boone County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the highway patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on I-70 westbound at the 120.2 mile marker. Taylor Bryant, 37, traveled off the right side of...
Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
Man charged for shooting someone during fight
Prosecutors charged a Sunrise Beach man with shooting someone after a fight. Thursday at 1:50 am, Camden County deputies went to the 500 block of Nuttall Oak Road to find the victim was already at the hospital. Deputies learned that the victim had been in a fight with Corbin Everitt,...
Tipton man dead, another seriously injured, in motorcycle crash
A Tipton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, it happened Saturday at 8:37 pm on Highway 50, west of Koerkenmeier Road. David Burnett, 45, of Tipton, was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 when the motorcycle went...
Hay bales block Highway 54 near New Bloomfield
Callaway County Sheriff's deputies have Highway 54 flowing again after a blockage on Friday. At 11:19 am, deputies drove up on six or seven bales of hay across one lane of traffic near the exit for State Road AE-TT. Deputies, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, the New Bloomfield...
Power outage reported near South Providence in Columbia, 1,600 customers affected
The City of Columbia's outage map showed that 1,634 customers were without power on Friday afternoon. The map puts the outage near the intersection of South Providence Drive and Research Park Drive. The outage was reported at 12:05 pm. As of 2:02 pm Friday, the power was back on, according...
Tax holiday dishing out savings for back to school shopping this weekend
Osage Beach — All through this weekend, your back to school shopping is going to cost you a little bit less. Missouri started its back-to-school sales tax holiday for school supplies and related purchases. Regardless of where you shop, the state sales tax exemption will still apply, however a...
Hallsville back to school back donated school supplies for over 400 students
Hallsville — Back-to-school shopping is usually exciting, but with inflation and the rise of COVID cases, many Missouri families are stressed about school supplies. However, community leaders and organizations are stepping in to help. According to the National Retail Federation back school shopping could cost you roughly $800 per...
Back-to-school shoppers go to thrift stores as inflation impacts economy
COLUMBIA — A new Friday report showed 96% of Americans had worries about this year’s back to school expenses because of inflation. A U.S. News & World Report survey revealed many parents were turning to thrift shopping and secondhand products. Inflation rose 9.1% during the 12-month period ending...
Frazee continues coaching at South Callaway
Longtime Bulldogs coach Bill Frazee continues his coaching career with the South Callaway football team this fall. Frazee has had a 26-year coaching career, with stops at Montgomery County, Fayette, and Caruthersville. Despite retiring from full-time teaching 13 years ago, Frazee continues playing a role with the Bulldog football team.
Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District looking to tackle many areas with new tax
Sunrise Beach — As the voters spoke and gave Proposition Fire the green light on Tuesday, Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District said the district looks to improve in areas of retention, staffing, and lowering insurance rates. "Proposition fire was a 30-cent general revenue...
