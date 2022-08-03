Read on www.essexreporter.com
Letter to the Editor: Many reasons to support Brian Shelden
This letter is from Toni Morgan, a resident of the City of Essex Junction. As a longtime resident of Essex, I am supporting Brian Shelden in his race for the new Senate seat in Milton, Fairfax, Westford and Essex because I know that he has the experience, attitude and work ethic to be a great asset to our greater community.
UVM Extension is looking for teen health ambassadors
Teens with an interest in mental health and physical wellbeing can apply to become a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador. The University of Vermont Extension 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program will provide free training for 20 Vermont teens, ages 14-18, to help them promote healthy living in their communities.
GALLERY: 8-10 Essex Town All-Star baseball is regionals bound
TOWN OF ESSEX — Cars slowly poured into the parking lot of the Essex Town Home Plate Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 as the 8-10 Essex Town All-Star baseball team gathered before making the journey to Rhode Island for their regional tournament. “It's a great group, a lot of energy,...
