Vickie Ann Nutt age 65, of Friendship, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Arkadelphia. She was born August 4, 1956, to Roy and Letha McMahan Jones. Vickie was a 1974 graduate of Ouachita High School. She loved traveling in her younger years, she loved animals, music, and her family. Most of all she adored her seven grandchildren. Vickie was a Christian and attended services until her health declined and she was unable.

FRIENDSHIP, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO