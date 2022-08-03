Read on arkadelphian.com
Obituary: Patricia Stroud
Patricia Maxine Stroud, 89, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Patricia was born November 30, 1932, to William Scoggins and Clara Stone in Clark County. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gurdon. Patricia was a homemaker and loved to hunt, fish, and garden. Patricia is preceded...
Obituary: Vickie Ann Nutt
Vickie Ann Nutt age 65, of Friendship, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Arkadelphia. She was born August 4, 1956, to Roy and Letha McMahan Jones. Vickie was a 1974 graduate of Ouachita High School. She loved traveling in her younger years, she loved animals, music, and her family. Most of all she adored her seven grandchildren. Vickie was a Christian and attended services until her health declined and she was unable.
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover
A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 5
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Ingram addresses Clark County Dems, calling for school funding equity, increased teacher pay
The Clark County Democratic Committee held their 26th Annual Clinton Day Dinner Saturday evening in the ballroom at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center. Hundreds of Democrats from as far away as Greene County converged on the site to hear party leaders discuss the upcoming election and state policy. The...
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn
A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
Sparkman under boil order
A leak in Sparkman’s water utilities has caused a boil order for residents of this Dallas County town. Sparkman residents were informed early Friday morning of the boil order, which affects all Sparkman water users except Highway 8 residents. An alert sent to customers noted the leak had been...
9 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in August
There are nine Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in August 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Daniel A. Churchwell. Daniel Churchwell, 27, is serving a three-year sentence at the Ouachita River...
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North
Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
