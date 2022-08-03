Read on arkadelphian.com
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 5
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover
A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
Ivan Young Arrested For Residential Buglery and Possession of Meth
On July 23, 2022 at approximately 11:45am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Ivan Young, 31, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Young was arrested and charged with residential burglary, theft of property, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Young was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
Willie Stroud and Valerie Burris Charged With Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Willie Stroud, 34, of Camden, AR and Valerie Burris, 46 of Camden, AR. Mr. Stroud and Ms. Burris was arrested and charged each with possession of firearms by certain persons. The arrest occurred in the 2700 block of East 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Stroud and Burris were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
Vergeron Wyatt Arrested For Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons
On July 16, 2022 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Vergeron Wyatt, 43, Hope, AR. Mr. Wyatt was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, discharging firearm in city limits, and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of North Robinson Road in Hope, AR. Wyatt was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Demontre Carroll Charged With Carrying A Weapon and Forgery
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 10:36pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontre Carroll, 20, of Hope, AR and a male juvenile of Hope, AR. Mr. Carroll was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon and forgery in the 1st degree. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and carrying a weapon. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Edgewood Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Carroll and the juvenile was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn
A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
Ingram addresses Clark County Dems, calling for school funding equity, increased teacher pay
The Clark County Democratic Committee held their 26th Annual Clinton Day Dinner Saturday evening in the ballroom at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center. Hundreds of Democrats from as far away as Greene County converged on the site to hear party leaders discuss the upcoming election and state policy. The...
Sparkman under boil order
A leak in Sparkman’s water utilities has caused a boil order for residents of this Dallas County town. Sparkman residents were informed early Friday morning of the boil order, which affects all Sparkman water users except Highway 8 residents. An alert sent to customers noted the leak had been...
Medical Marijuana User Sues Domtar For Wrongful Termination
ASHDOWN, Ark.–Domtar fired an employee at its Ashdown paper mill for legally using marijuana away from work, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Little River County circuit court. Bryan Prinsen alleges he worked at Domtar Paper Company LLC for more than 11 years before he was fired for...
Tucker inmate from Saline County takes own life
An inmate from Saline County apparently committed suicide on Thursday at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Staff observed Jason Lee Taylor unresponsive in a locked single-man cell. Taylor was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an...
Drug Task Force arrest
HOPE – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 8th North Task Force Agents and Hempstead County Deputies arrested 37-year-old Ashley Langston of Hope for alleged Possession of a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone.) Langston was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Center where she was booked for the above offense. Langston is awaiting a First Court Appearance.
