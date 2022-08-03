No swim advisories lifted at four Manatee County beaches

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - 14 year old Jenaci Nieto is missing and authorities could use the public's help to find her. She was last seen at approximately 11PM on Tuesday, August 2nd, at the Family Resource Center in Bradenton. Jenaci ran away from the facility with another young woman. Jenaci is 5'2", approximately 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts (unknown color).

BRADENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO