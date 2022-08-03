No swim advisories lifted at four Manatee County beaches

Read on www.snntv.com
New tiller truck in town for Sarasota County
There is an exciting new addition to the Sarasota County Fire Department. They just bought a tiller truck, which is unique because it takes two people to drive. The new truck will be housed at Fire Station 1. The maneuverability will allow firefighters to access tight roads and sharp turns in downtown Sarasota.
Bishop Animal Shelter brings new medical facility to Manatee County
BRADENTON - After years of working out of a re-purposed closet, veterinarians with Manatee County have all the space in the world in their new medical facility. 12 years ago, the grand opening of the Bishop Animal Shelter – now owned by Manatee County – wouldn’t have been a thing. The Bishop family originally built the shelter in the 1950s in spite of Manatee County’s animal services.
New statewide opioid recovery program launching in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - Governor Ron DeSantis is addressing the opioid crisis with a new program to help Florida families. The program is called Coordinated Opioid Recovery or CORE. The governor said the goal is to help people break the cycle of addiction by offering medical assisted treatment. As the...
No masks or mandates for students heading back to school
Masks and Covid-19 vaccines will not be required for kids to head back to school in Sarasota County and Manatee County school districts. Both counties say they are treating Covid like any other illness - if you are sick, you should stay home. Neither district will be conducting contact tracing...
SRQ named airport of the year by FDOT
SARASOTA - Beyond holding the title of the fastest growing commercial service airport in the state of Florida, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has been awarded the 2022 Commercial service airport of the year award by the Florida Department of Transportation. “We’ve had a banner year with air traffic, and setting...
Van Wezel Foundation learning program helps combat 'summer slide'
SARASOTA - The Van Wezel's summer learning program is helping students across the Suncoast combat summer learning loss. Educators call it the "summer slide" before heading back to school. “The opportunity to continue learning as they had during the school year and make sure they don’t lose any of that...
Discover Sarasota Tours has something for everyone
Discover Sarasota Tours is celebrating four years of business. They don't just offer sightseeing for tourists, you can be a lifelong resident and still learn something new about our historic city. “I’ve had people say I’ve lived here 20 years and you’ve taught me more than I’ve ever known about...
Missing teen sought in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - 14 year old Jenaci Nieto is missing and authorities could use the public's help to find her. She was last seen at approximately 11PM on Tuesday, August 2nd, at the Family Resource Center in Bradenton. Jenaci ran away from the facility with another young woman. Jenaci is 5'2", approximately 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts (unknown color).
Get back to school safely
SARASOTA- School starts on Wednesday and the back to school traffic starts right along with it. Remember to leave yourself more time to get to work next week. “Expect delays on roadways,” Officer Jason Frank said. “Our major thoroughfares into the city all have schools on them, so Fruitville, South Trail, North Trail, there is obviously going to be delays, so plan ahead.”
DeSoto Square Mall has a new investor
BRADENTON - TheDeSoto Square Mall used to be a bustling place, maybe the busiest place in North Bradenton for a long while. For those of you new to the Suncoast, it can be hard to imagine. And while DeSoto Square closed in 2021, a new investor wants to breathe new life into it.
