ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Former U.S., state lawmaker Buddy Leach dies at 88

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting. The Advocate said Leach’s daughter Mary Werner confirmed his death. Leach, a Leesville native, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 until 1981. He also served...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakdale, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
GULFPORT, MS
KPLC TV

Local chef competes in Great American Seafood Cook-off

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chef at the Villa Harlequin restaurant in Lake Charles represented Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off Saturday. Amanda Cusey, the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin, won the Louisiana Seafood Cook-off in June. She was one of 14 chefs from across the country competing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ldh#General Health
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
HOUMA, LA
WGNO

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy