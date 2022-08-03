Read on www.kplctv.com
KPLC TV
KPLC TV
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
KPLC TV
Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis awaits lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana 4-year-old was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at three weeks old. That paired with an infection in her lungs has kept Ava Thomas in the hospital for over 3 months now. Ava Thomas is just like any other 4-year-old. She loves to swim, eat...
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
NOLA.com
Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Miami-based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by Florida's government. The firm had 10,300 Louisiana policyholders who will now be directed to the state’s industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing...
KPLC TV
Local chef competes in Great American Seafood Cook-off
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chef at the Villa Harlequin restaurant in Lake Charles represented Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off Saturday. Amanda Cusey, the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin, won the Louisiana Seafood Cook-off in June. She was one of 14 chefs from across the country competing.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
KTBS
Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?
Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
Top 5 Songs You Will Hear at a Louisiana Wedding
Here are the results of the top 5 songs you will hear at a Louisiana wedding.
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
