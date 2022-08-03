Read on www.newstalk987.com
One dead after car hits person on North Broadway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
Sweet P's Uptown Corner temporarily closed after car crashed into building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City is temporarily closed after a car crashed into and damaged the building Sunday morning, according to a statement from the restaurant. Knoxville Police Department, who is investigating the crash, said it happened around 5:30 a.m. in the morning. The...
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
Anderson County deputy in ICU after being hit by pickup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been injured following a pedestrian-involved crash in Campbell County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash took place on August 1 at around 11:17 p.m. A 2021 GB Moto driven by Constance Nicole Shoffner was disabled on the side of the roadway and David Lucus Shoffner was attempting to fix it when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado stuck him, the miniature motorcycle, and Constance.
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season. Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood. Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and Saturdays. THP investigating after...
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
Target purchases land in Sevierville
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Want to be a star? Applicants...
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating to Determine if a House Fire was Caused by Lightening
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire to determine if lightning caused the fire. Crews responding to Sanford Road last night (Wednesday) and discovered that the exterior portion of a home was on fire. The fire was quickly put out but the home has significant damage. No one...
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
TDOT: Fallen tree blocks lanes on I-75 in Loudon County, causes traffic backups
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong storm brought in heavy winds in East Tennessee. There is a Flood (Areal) Warning for Knox, Jefferson, Grainger, Claiborne, Union and Hamblen County until 8:15 p.m. These storms are reported to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour that may cause local...
