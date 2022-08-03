ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

One dead after car hits person on North Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

BREAKING: Drunk driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox

A drunk driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman is dead after a pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland. KPD officers drove to the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue after they received reports of a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wvlt.tv

Deadly house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Anderson County deputy in ICU after being hit by pickup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been injured following a pedestrian-involved crash in Campbell County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash took place on August 1 at around 11:17 p.m. A 2021 GB Moto driven by Constance Nicole Shoffner was disabled on the side of the roadway and David Lucus Shoffner was attempting to fix it when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado stuck him, the miniature motorcycle, and Constance.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Knoxville Fire Department
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
MARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Want to be a star? Applicants...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy