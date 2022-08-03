Read on www.theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football 2022 Positional Preview: Linebackers
It’s easy to assume the Michigan State defensive unit will improve as a whole, considering there's no where else to go but up from last season — at least when it comes to defending the pass. Despite the all too consistent breakdown in coverages, there’s reasons to believe...
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
Michigan State hockey lands Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Danylov
The Michigan State hockey program gained another commitment this week, this time from Ukrainian center, Mykhailo “Misha” Danylov. Born in August of 2004, Danylov last played for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes under-18 squad, where he scored 26 total points in 17 games during the 2021-22 season. He will join Michigan State during the 2023-2024 season. Upcoming, Danylov will play for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the 2022-2023 season.
Michigan State Football: 3 recruits who could commit in August 2022
With the calendar turning to August, we’ll take a look at three Michigan State football targets who could potentially commit this month. Momentum for the 2023 Michigan State football class has halted a bit over the past month, but the addition of four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil got people excited again.
Big Ten Expansion: Michigan State Spartans versus UCLA Bruins
Unless you have been living under a rock the last several weeks and just climbed out from under it to read this first column in a new series, you are aware that the Big Ten Conference is officially expanding once again when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans join the league in August of 2024. That surprise and shocking announcement broke on June 30.
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
Josh Bilicki Merging NASCAR, College Football with Awesome Michigan State Paint Scheme
The worlds of NASCAR and college football are merging in a beautiful way this weekend. Josh Bilicki will be sporting an awesome paint scheme for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, showing support for one in-state university. Bilicki’s No. 77 car will take on a green-and-white paint...
Portland High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Portland High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee proudly announces the members of the Class of 2022 that will be inducted at a dinner in their honor on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Willow Wood Golf Course. Individual athletes to be inducted are Claude “Bud” Plant (1937), Jenny...
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend. It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto. Campers still have two...
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar
"Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday.
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party 8-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
‘We’re not stopping:’ Dixon makes first campaign stop as official GOP nominee
Dixon, the first female GOP candidate ever, to vie against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
