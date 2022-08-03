ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State Football 2022 Positional Preview: Linebackers

It’s easy to assume the Michigan State defensive unit will improve as a whole, considering there's no where else to go but up from last season — at least when it comes to defending the pass. Despite the all too consistent breakdown in coverages, there’s reasons to believe...
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State hockey lands Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Danylov

The Michigan State hockey program gained another commitment this week, this time from Ukrainian center, Mykhailo “Misha” Danylov. Born in August of 2004, Danylov last played for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes under-18 squad, where he scored 26 total points in 17 games during the 2021-22 season. He will join Michigan State during the 2023-2024 season. Upcoming, Danylov will play for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the 2022-2023 season.
Michigan State Football: 3 recruits who could commit in August 2022

With the calendar turning to August, we’ll take a look at three Michigan State football targets who could potentially commit this month. Momentum for the 2023 Michigan State football class has halted a bit over the past month, but the addition of four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil got people excited again.
Big Ten Expansion: Michigan State Spartans versus UCLA Bruins

Unless you have been living under a rock the last several weeks and just climbed out from under it to read this first column in a new series, you are aware that the Big Ten Conference is officially expanding once again when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans join the league in August of 2024. That surprise and shocking announcement broke on June 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
