Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

34-year-old Nicholas Chad Helton is charged with third-degree theft of property.

Hartselle Police Department said they received a report that almost $1,000 worth of tools had been stolen from Lowe’s.

Officials said in the course of their investigation they identified Helton as a suspect due to previous thefts at other Lowe’s stores.

Helton was arrested in Madison and later transferred to the Hartselle Police Department for booking. He was later released from the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

