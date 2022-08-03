Former four star Donell Harris retires from A&M football

Read on 247sports.com
A&M co-OC: Offense will make more big plays in 2022
Texas A&M went out and added speed via its 2022 recruiting class and some of those players such as freshman wideout Evan Stewart are already making waves. However, there's more athleticism throughout the skill positions and the offensive line has gotten bigger not just through the newcomers but also the physical maturation of the offensive line class of 2021. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey was asked to compare the Aggies' offense as of today as compared to where they were the past couple of years (and in general during Jimbo Fisher's tenure as a whole).
Texas A&M players discuss leadership roles in fall camp
Texas A&M players Layden Robinson, Devon Achane, Nik Constantinou, and Edgerrin Cooper spoke to the media today as the Aggies prepare for an open practice that takes place later today. Although there has been a lot of focus on what the new arrivals on campus have provided from an athletic standpoint, all four players emphasized their leadership roles as veterans and what they're doing to set a tone for the newcomers on and off of the field.
A&M's offensive assistants taking on different roles for 2022 season
It's not unusual for position coaches to move around on a football staff, especially when new members come into a program. However, it is rare when coaches flip flop roles and even rarer when three coaches switch position groups with one another. Texas A&M fans have gotten used to seeing...
