Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit

PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon

PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Some limited parking as Peoria welcomes St. Jude runners

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall’s side lot will be closed through Sunday night for the return of the St. Jude runners from Memphis and the accompanying celebration with satellite runners from across the Midwest Saturday. There are limited parking spots along Fulton from Monroe to Jefferson. Parking...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate Sunday morning stabbing

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police aren’t releasing many details, but say someone was stabbed in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Police say at 4:28 A.M., officers were called to one of the city’s hospitals after a stabbing victim arrived there by private vehicle. The male — with injuries...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

1 person wounded in shooting near Peoria’s Glen Oak Park

UPDATE 12:05 p.m. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the victim is a juvenile male, and it was determined by police that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted. During the course of the investigation, officers received information that led them to a residence in the 2100 block of North...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria prepares to welcome back the St. Jude runners

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a big weekend for St. Jude. The Memphis to Peoria St. Jude runners are making their way back home, and some of the longer satellite runs, from Chicago and St. Louis, are already headed this way too. Mike McCoy, a founder of the Memphis...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Golden baseballs for golden behavior

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Springfield Road garage sales this weekend

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Anyone looking for some hidden gems may want to head up Springfield Road this weekend for the community garage sales. The community sale starts on Springfield Road at East Washington Street and extends through Groveland and the side streets along the way, according to the group on Facebook.
GROVELAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man arrested on drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
PEORIA, IL

