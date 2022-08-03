Read on www.1470wmbd.com
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
1470 WMBD
Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon
PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
1470 WMBD
Some limited parking as Peoria welcomes St. Jude runners
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall’s side lot will be closed through Sunday night for the return of the St. Jude runners from Memphis and the accompanying celebration with satellite runners from across the Midwest Saturday. There are limited parking spots along Fulton from Monroe to Jefferson. Parking...
1470 WMBD
Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Sunday morning stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police aren’t releasing many details, but say someone was stabbed in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Police say at 4:28 A.M., officers were called to one of the city’s hospitals after a stabbing victim arrived there by private vehicle. The male — with injuries...
hoiabc.com
1 person wounded in shooting near Peoria’s Glen Oak Park
UPDATE 12:05 p.m. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the victim is a juvenile male, and it was determined by police that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted. During the course of the investigation, officers received information that led them to a residence in the 2100 block of North...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
1470 WMBD
Peoria prepares to welcome back the St. Jude runners
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a big weekend for St. Jude. The Memphis to Peoria St. Jude runners are making their way back home, and some of the longer satellite runs, from Chicago and St. Louis, are already headed this way too. Mike McCoy, a founder of the Memphis...
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
hoiabc.com
McLean County school administrators get federal info on preventing school shootings
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Less than three months after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents in Central Illinois are sending their kids off to start a new school year in Central Illinois. As a result of that tragedy, keeping kids safe is a top priority. “Our...
25newsnow.com
Springfield Road garage sales this weekend
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Anyone looking for some hidden gems may want to head up Springfield Road this weekend for the community garage sales. The community sale starts on Springfield Road at East Washington Street and extends through Groveland and the side streets along the way, according to the group on Facebook.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
