ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Is Showing The World How To ‘Put That Sh*t On’ With New Viral Dance

By davontah
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naSc2_0h3cMlXp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H9bc_0h3cMlXp00

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty


It’s safe to say that Antonio Brown probably won’t be on a NFL roster or field this season. Ironically enough, that doesn’t mean that his presence still might not be felt.

That 7-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is making waves like he always has. While performing his new song ‘ Put That Sh*t On ‘ at music events across the country, AB has been debuting a new trend. As different as the finger-pointing dance looks, it’s definitely a vibe that people are starting to pick up on.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

In the past few weeks, fans have been going crazy over the new dance but celebrities have taken the dance’s popularity to another level already. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green were recently seen in Canada showing off their versions. Quavo was always seen out in the last week or so showing that he was hip also.

The place where the dance will more than likely be seen the most is where Antonio Brown used to make his living, on the football field. New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram busted out the move at training camp last week. One of the NFL’s biggest stars, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (who won the 2019 Most Valuable Player Award) stated that he “couldn’t wait to do it in regular season game.”

Even though Brown has seemingly switched lanes from sports to the music and entertainment industry, he is still soaking up all the love him and his new dance has been garnering. AB has been showing love to everyone willing to participate in the challenge by reposting their videos all over his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

If AB’s new passion is creating vibes and bringing joy to the world this way, we’re in full support! DO YO’ DANCE AB!

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show

For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over Upcoming Miniseries: 'They Stole My Life Story'

Click here to read the full article. Boxing champ Mike Tyson has made himself clear: He does not approve of Hulu’s upcoming limited series Mike. “Don’t let Hulu fool you,” he shared in a statement on Instagram. “I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.” But he didn’t stop there. He doubled-down in the caption, writing: “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.” — In a...
TV & VIDEOS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy