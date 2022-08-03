ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Blackhawks to host Minnesota Wild in NHL preseason game at Fiserv Forum

By Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg8aL_0h3cLwyN00

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League will play a preseason game at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2.

Puck drop for the contest, the first NHL game Milwaukee will host since 1993, will be at 6:30 p.m.

The Wild are owned by Wisconsin native Craig Leipold.

The game will be the NHL’s first in Milwaukee since 1993 and the Blackhawks' first game in the city since playing the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, 1992. The Bradley Center hosted NHL preseason and regular-season games annually between 1988-93.

The Deer District will open at 3 p.m. and doors open at the arena at 5 p.m.

In a statement released Wednesday by the teams and arena, Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner said, “We are excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans out of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north. We’re hard at work designing a gameday fans won’t want to miss as the first NHL team to bring a game to Fiserv Forum in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Fiserv Forum's primary occupant, the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA, will be in training camp before heading to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for a pair of preseason games against Atlanta on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Tyler Mahle delivers honest take on trade from Reds from Twins

The Minnesota Twins made some key moves to buff up their pitching at the trade deadline. In addition to adding high-leverage relievers in Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez, the Twins struck a deal with the Cincinnati Reds to bring Tyler Mahle to the Twin Cities. After arriving in Minnesota, Mahle got brutally honest about his emotions after the trade, admitting he was nervous at first. Via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Mahle revealed that his opinion changed quickly after landing in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy