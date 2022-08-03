ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids from Maverick enjoy back to school shopping spree at Academy

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

With the start of school quickly approaching, that means the store shelves are filled full of supplies. It brings to parents' attention that these things do not come easily for some kids due to other expenses. Academy Sports and Outdoors teamed up with the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo to give seven students a school supply shopping spree on Tuesday.

"I love that the kids get the experience and pick put their own shoes. They feel special. They have the employees here giving them all this attention and helping them find the supplies they like," said Donna Soria, executive director of the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.

Each child was given an Academy Sports and Outdoors gift card with $100 and the freedom to pick out different school supplies available at Academy. Employees volunteered to join the kids on their exciting adventure and help keep track of the money they had left.

“I was a child of the Maverick. It is so nice to come full circle and be able to help the kids, because I was once in their shoes,” said Sarah Victor, a team sports associate of Academy.

All participants were full of smiles when picking out their backpacks and new accessories for the year.

“These kids have been working hard all summer and have excellent behavior. We reward all of our kids; these seven really stood out,” Soria said.

