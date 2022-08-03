Fuel loading at Plant Vogtle Unit 3 authorized by Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced on Wednesday that it will authorize fuel loading on the Plant Vogtle Unit 3.

The announcement that the long-delayed reactor can move forward with fuel loading comes shortly after the July 29 announcement by Georgia Power, the major shareholder in the project, that all the inspections, tests and analysis, or ITAACs, had concluded.

The NRC decision moves Unit 3 out of the construction oversight process and into the operational oversight process. Unit 4 remains under construction.

"These new units remain a strong long-term investment for this state, and, once operating, are expected to provide customers with a reliable and resilient, clean, emission-free source of energy for the next 60 to 80 years," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power in an August 3 news release.

Previous reporting:State Senate committee OKs bond financing option for Plant Vogtle project

More money and more problems::delays, higher bills – GPSC staff testify on Vogtle expansion

The team on-site at Unit 3 will continue working to make final preparations for the fuel loading, initiate startup testing and bring the unit online, noted the news release. Over the next several weeks, Georgia Power said the nuclear technicians will continue work required to support loading fuel into the unit's reactor. After that, several months of startup testing and operations will take place.

Originally planned to conclude in 2016 and 2017, the cost of the two unit expansion has ballooned to more than $30 billion and has been consistently delayed. The AP reported in June that at least one partner has capped its costs at $8.1 billion and argued Georgia Power is responsible for additional cost overruns.

In December, staff for the Georgia Public Service Commission testified that they thought Georgia Power had been consistently projecting incremental cost increases to justify finishing the plan.

Georgia Power ratepayers are already paying a Nuclear Construction Cost Recovery tariff on their bill. If the expansion had concluded by 2017, that tariff would have collected $2.1 billion, testified Tom J. Newsome, director of utility finance for GPSC. Instead, he projected it would raise $4 billion by the time the plants are operational.

Plant Vogtle's increasing price tag has been a hot topic for the state's ratepayers, especially as Georgia Power asked the Georgia Public Service Commission to grant rate increases during consideration of its Integrated Resource Plan in July.

Multiple issues have caused delays. The spent fuel pool had to be completely redone after workers ran pressurized air underneath it to check for leaks. When that showed no leaks, workers increased the pressure substantially and warped the pool.

Also, a set of electrical cables that were run incorrectly brought a special inspection from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, delaying the project.