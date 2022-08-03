ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car crash in Elkhart County

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

IMPD arrests 2 in connection to July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the July 3 murder of a 31-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Police arrested 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler for their alleged involvement. On Sunday, July 3, police were called to the 7000 block of...
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy