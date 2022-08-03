Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car crash in Elkhart County

Read on cbs4indy.com
Related
cbs4indy.com
DNA confirms remains found in Miami County those of woman missing since 2016
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation into skeletal remains discovered in rural Miami County has confirmed the fate of a Kokomo woman last seen in 2016. Karena McClerkin was last seen on October 11, 2016. She was last seen in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. “She walked into...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests 2 in connection to July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the July 3 murder of a 31-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Police arrested 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler for their alleged involvement. On Sunday, July 3, police were called to the 7000 block of...
Comments / 0