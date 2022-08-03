1 killed in crash that leaves Ottumwa home destroyed

Read on ktvo.com
Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
'Big Blue' helps officers communicate during northeast Missouri manhunt operation
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — One of the key components in helping law enforcement officers communicate during the manhunt for murder suspect Jesse Rongey over the past week has been the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Mobile Command Unit. They let KTVO get a close-up look at "Big Blue," as they...
Reward offered after break-ins, vandalism at Rutledge Flea Market
NEAR RUTLEDGE, Mo. — The owner of a northeast Missouri flea market is offering a reward after hundreds of items were stolen during two separate break-ins. The Edina Sentinel reports the office at the Rutledge Flea Market and more than a dozen vendor booths were broken into the first time in mid-July 2022 and again during the last weekend of July.
Kirksville Fire Department conducts yearly training drills
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You might have seen multiple fire engines and trucks near the Kirksville schools this week. Thankfully, there were no emergencies in the area at any time. Firefighters were actually there for yearly training. The department was conducting drills in accordance with standards set by the National...
