One stabbed, one arrested following fight in Patrick Co., authorities say
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman is behind bars and a man is in the hospital after an argument at a Patrick County home reportedly turned into a stabbing and a vehicle theft Tuesday evening. According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ashley Dayton of Stuart arrived at a home in the 400 […]
NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
wfmynews2.com
Woman charged with multiple felonies following drug overdose in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is drug bust in Rockingham County from July. Alamance County Sheriff's Office Crimes Unit received a report of a suspected drug overdose on Stone Street Exit in Mebane Wednesday. Deputies identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. It is believed...
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
chathamstartribune.com
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
WSLS
Feds request former Rocky Mount officer be sentenced to 8 years for Jan. 6 involvement
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The federal government has requested that Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer, be sentenced to 8 years for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. This comes after Robertson and several character references sent letters to the court in late July.
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
WDBJ7.com
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
NC man killed during workplace fight, shooting identified
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
WSLS
Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday. Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money,...
WSLS
Man facing felony charges after Roanoke police chase results in crash
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is facing felony charges and a woman is hospitalized after a police chase that resulted in a crash in Roanoke on Thursday morning, according to authorities. Authorities said that officers were doing a routine patrol route in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE...
Two fishermen, dog rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A water rescue was completed in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power overnight near Angler’s Park. At 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, Danville Fire Department was dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting down the river that had lost power. Nearby […]
Caswell County man charged with attempted murder after shooting into moving vehicle, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a moving vehicle in Yanceyville, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release. Shadome Rondell Stephens, 40, of Yanceyville, has been charged with: one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of […]
smithmountainlake.com
Law enforcement meet the public in Westlake
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office once again hosted its National Night Out in Westlake on Aug. 2. The annual event has become a popular event for the community bringing not only law enforcement, but members of public safety from around the region. “It is such a great opportunity to...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested
UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
WSET
2 men and a pet rescued from Danville river
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Danville river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
Man sentenced after 2021 hit-and-run seriously injures Henry Co. boy
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 10 months after a hit-and-run next to a Henry County school bus left a boy fighting for his life, a Martinsville driver was sentenced for multiple charges in connection with the incident. According to authorities, at approximately 3:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021, a Henry County Public Schools […]
altavistajournal.com
Hurt residents concerned after suspected KKK flyers distributed
“This doesn’t belong in our community” – Law enforcement speaks out. Flyers anonymously distributed in the wee hours of the morning at some residences in the Town of Hurt have created a stir in the community. The incident is believed to be the work of the Klu Klux Klan.
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
