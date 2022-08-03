ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge

Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
NC man killed during workplace fight, shooting identified

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday. Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money,...
Two fishermen, dog rescued in Danville after boat loses power

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A water rescue was completed in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power overnight near Angler’s Park. At 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, Danville Fire Department was dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting down the river that had lost power. Nearby […]
Caswell County man charged with attempted murder after shooting into moving vehicle, deputies say

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a moving vehicle in Yanceyville, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release. Shadome Rondell Stephens, 40, of Yanceyville, has been charged with: one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of […]
Law enforcement meet the public in Westlake

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office once again hosted its National Night Out in Westlake on Aug. 2. The annual event has become a popular event for the community bringing not only law enforcement, but members of public safety from around the region. “It is such a great opportunity to...
Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested

UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
2 men and a pet rescued from Danville river

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Danville river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
Man sentenced after 2021 hit-and-run seriously injures Henry Co. boy

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 10 months after a hit-and-run next to a Henry County school bus left a boy fighting for his life, a Martinsville driver was sentenced for multiple charges in connection with the incident. According to authorities, at approximately 3:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021, a Henry County Public Schools […]
Hurt residents concerned after suspected KKK flyers distributed

“This doesn’t belong in our community” – Law enforcement speaks out. Flyers anonymously distributed in the wee hours of the morning at some residences in the Town of Hurt have created a stir in the community. The incident is believed to be the work of the Klu Klux Klan.
