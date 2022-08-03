ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO