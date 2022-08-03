Read on www.fortwaynesnbc.com
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews respond to fire at Huntington Zesto
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Huntington Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of North Jefferson Street after a fire. Police say the fire is happening at the Zesto in Huntington. This incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne’s NBC. All...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Open Streets Fort Wayne to return downtown this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Open Streets Fort Wayne, the free summer festival that turns public streets into performance venues and gathering spots, is scheduled for Sunday, August 7. For the fifth year, the family-friendly event is returning to downtown Fort Wayne, transforming a 1.5-mile corridor into...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWFD investigating fire at Taylor St. OmniSource
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) is investigating after a fire broke out at an area metal recycler. The fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Friday at the OmniSource Corporation at 2511 Taylor Street. FWFD says no one was injured in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
City Council proposes use of ARPA funds to help delay solid waste rate increases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Council is set to introduce an ordinance they say is aimed to delay an increase in the solid waste rates. The City said on Friday that the solid waste resolution will be introduced to City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The resolution calls for the city to use a portion of its roughly $51 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay eligible Solid Waste Department expenses. City Council is proposing that $10 million of the funds be used to help delay an increase in the solid waste rate.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Remains found in Miami County are those of 18-year-old missing from Kokomo since 2016
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police confirmed remains found in rural Miami County in July are those of missing 18-year-old Karena McClerkin. The Kokomo teenager had been missing since October 2016. The remains were taken to Fort Wayne in July for further investigation and to be positively identified by a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Foggy morning, still humid today
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s a muggy start to the day with a bit of fog and haze in some areas. The humidity will stick around over the next few days, leading to some uncomfortable conditions. Highs will reach the low 80s today with partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible later on today.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD respond to overnight shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night. Officers say just before midnight Friday they received calls about gunshots in the area of 500 Charlotte Avenue. Police say when they arrived they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Few stray sprinkles possible with rising humidity Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few evening storms managed to sprout up in far northwestern counties this evening, but most areas stayed dry with just a few stray sprinkles. A chance for a stray showers will linger overnight as lows dip to the upper 60s. Friday will bring more of the same as what we saw Thursday. Times of showers, times of sunshine, low 80s, and high humidity. It won’t be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy in the case of those stray showers. The weekend will stay mainly dry, though heat and humidity will continue to rise as highs reach the upper 80s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Political science professor breaks down abortion bill process
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The final votes on Indiana’s abortion legislation are happening at the statehouse as thousands of Hoosiers are waiting to hear the outcome. Purdue Fort Wayne chair of the Political Science department Micheal Wolf sat down with Fort Wayne’s NBC reporter Karli...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic dispute Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to a home on Hanna Street Saturday after reports of someone found shot in a yard. Police say when they arrived on the 2300 Block of Hanna Street they found a victim lying...
Comments / 0