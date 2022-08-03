ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Troopers: Drunk Florida woman drove golf cart on highway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A truck driver is credited with helping to stop a drunk woman who was driving a golf cart on one of Florida’s busiest highways.

The woman, identified as Diane Hawk, 58, was arrested in Brevard County on the shoulder of Interstate 95, WPLG reported.

A semitruck driver was credited with seeing Hawk driving the golf cart in the center lane of the highway, and using her truck to steer the golf cart toward the interstate’s shoulder, The Associated Press reported.

In an arrest report obtained by the AP, troopers said that the truck driver attempted to grab the keys to the golf cart when the woman tried to drive away. When troopers arrived at the scene, they said the woman argued with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, the AP reported.

Hawk is charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence, according to jail records. She was released on $500 bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

