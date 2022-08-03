Read on www.kktv.com
Man pursued in police chase arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after pursuing the suspect in a police chase Friday evening. Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer witnessed an SUV commit a traffic offense. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV for the traffic violation, the driver sped down an alleyway. Police reports […]
Man arrested for attempted carjacking in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and demanded his car keys. According to Pueblo Police, just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a location near the intersection of East 4th Street and North Glendale Avenue on an attempted carjacking. The suspect, later […]
Cops nab carjacking suspect after citizen traps him in park restroom
Officers believe Damien Madden, 28, tried twice to steal cars by pointing a gun at the drivers and demanding their keys.
Pedestrian injured in collision in Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman broke several bones when she was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Saturday night. Police say she and two others walked in front of oncoming car while crossing Uintah Street near 19th Street. They were several yards outside of the crosswalk.
Several arrested for distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested several people in connection with distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park. Members of the DART, CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), and the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at the park. DART got “numerous complaints” of increased violent activity along the S. Nevada Corridor, with speculation that many suspects were on some sort of narcotic. During their initial investigations, they observed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions taking place in east parking lot. They were able to identify several potential suspects and suspect vehicles.
2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
Bank robbery under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were called to a bank robbery Thursday afternoon. The robbery happened just after 1 in the afternoon at a Chase Bank along Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on the southwest side of the city. Police learned an “unidentified” man entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing the area on foot. Police were not able to share how much cash was stolen, but added no injuries were reported. It isn’t clear if the suspect was armed at the time of the robbery.
Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
Colorado kidnapping suspect allegedly asked child to "go on a hike," locked him in chicken coop
According to the City of Fountain Police Department, a missing 7-year-old boy was recovered after roughly a day of being missing, with media reporting that the boy was lured by an alleged kidnapper who asked him to "go on a hike." Fountain Police were able to locate the child after...
Fired Denver deputy sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison for drug activity
A former Denver Sheriff Department deputy has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for allowing her apartment to be used for drug trafficking.
Drug sales, violence close off entrance to Dorchester Park
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday morning, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) blocked off the parking lot to Dorchester Park on South Nevada. A spokesperson for the city confirmed the closure happened at CSPD’s request and mentioned there is no timeline to reopen...
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s body
Andrew Condon, 29, of Aurora.Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. (Aurora, Colo.) A jury convicted an Aurora man of killing his ex-girlfriend, LaBrea Jackson, in 2018. Andrew Condon, 29, will be sentenced on Nov. 10 in the 18th Judicial District for second-degree murder, tampering with a body, motor vehicle theft, assault, burglary and menacing with a weapon.
Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History
The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
Man found asleep in stolen truck, arrested on multiple charges
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has taken a man into custody after finding him asleep behind the wheel of a stolen truck. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with PPD found 31-year-old Andre Trujillo asleep in the front seat of a truck in the 4800 block of North Elizabeth Street, near […]
Fatal shooting of man who killed El Paso County Sheriff's Office K9 Jinx ruled justified
The fatal shooting by El Paso County deputies and Manitou police officers of a man who shot and killed a sheriff's K9 in April has been ruled justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Friday. Wilford Robert Deweese, 67, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., was shot approximately 22 times by...
Pedestrian, 2 dogs dead in hit-and-run crash in Colorado, suspect at large
A man and his two dogs were found dead early on Friday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department. At around 2:30 AM, police received reports of a single vehicle crash at South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a crashed vehicle in the center of South Reservoir Road. They also located a man and two dogs laying in the grass nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man facing charges after reportedly backing into a police cruiser during traffic stop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have one man in custody following a traffic offense that happened near East Fountain Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday. Officers say they tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation and the SUV reportedly sped up and...
Car smashes into Springs dentist office
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
